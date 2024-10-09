Incredible Winners of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

A picture of an enormous swarm of tadpoles swimming below a lily pad has earned Shane Gross the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the Natural History Museum's prestigious photo competition. The Canadian marine conservation photojournalist spent hours snorkeling in a lake on Vancouver Island to capture The Swarm of Life. His efforts paid off, as his image beat out a record-breaking 59,228 entries from 117 countries and territories to capture the title.

“The jury was captivated by the mix of light, energy, and connectivity between the environment and the tadpoles,” shares jury chair Kathy Moran. “We were equally excited by the addition of a new species to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year archive. Over the last few years, the competition has highlighted environments and species that are often overlooked yet provoke the same wonder and delight when shared as the more typically photographed wildlife and wild places.”

German teenager Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas was named Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for a fascinating image taken when he decided to flip over a log and was able to capture a tiny springtail next to some slime mold. The focus-stacked image brings these minute creatures to life. While it is difficult to document them, as they jump away quickly, springtails are vital in helping organic matter decompose.

Alongside the overall winners, awards were handed out in 18 different categories. As it is also the 60th anniversary of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, judges also handed out a new prize to recognize images that tell stories of conservation success. Australian photographer Jannico Kelk won the Adult Impact Award for his striking image of a greater bilby, a small marsupial also referred to as the ninu. This species was near extinction thanks to introduced predators like foxes and cats.

Kelk's photo of the adorable ninu in a fenced reserve at night is a reminder that the species can thrive when measures are taken to keep these predators at bay.

The flagship Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition featuring the awarded images will open on October 11, 2024, at the Natural History Museum, London. To honor this special anniversary year, this year, the exhibition will also highlight past Grand Title winners and include photographs, trophies, and camera technology highlights that encapsulate the competition’s 60 years of revealing nature’s stories.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

