Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest

Photographer Konrad Wothe spent 20 years waiting for a photographic opportunity that paid off in a big way when he was named GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025. Wothe's fascinating photo of a small bird flying through a waterfall earned him the title, beating out over 8,000 images entered into this contest for members of the German Society for Nature Photography.

Wothe first encountered a white-throated dipper flying through a waterfall 20 years ago, but his analogue equipment didn't allow him to capture the scene. It would take two decades, but two years ago, he stumbled upon a dipper nesting behind a waterfall

“This one also regularly shot through the curtain of water, even though it had the option of flying to its nest from around the side. Armed with cutting-edge digital gear and ultra-fast cameras, I felt I had a realistic chance of capturing this extraordinary behavior,” he shares. “Even so, the challenge remained immense: there was no predicting exactly when the dipper would leave its nest and dive through the waterfall, nor could I pinpoint the exact spot where it would emerge.

“Thanks to the new pre-burst mode on my camera, capturing the bird in frame wasn’t difficult. Still, getting the focus just right with the perfect composition took thousands of exposures. I have lost count of the number of trips I took to the dipper's nesting site before I was reasonably satisfied with the result.”

Wothe's perseverance was rewarded with a stunning photo, featuring a small passerine bursting through water that is perfectly frozen by the photographer's camera. It's a wonderful victory for Wothe, who has worked as a freelance nature photographer and wildlife filmmaker for over 40 years.

Scroll down to see even more winners from this nature photography contest.

The German Society for Nature Photography has announced the winners of its Nature Photographer of the Year contest.

Over 8,000 images were submitted by 507 GDT members from 11 countries.

