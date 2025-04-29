Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest

By Jessica Stewart on April 29, 2025
White-throated dipper flying through waterfall.

“Dipper flying through waterfall” by Konrad Wothe. GDT Nature Photographer of the Year.
“White-throated dipper flying through a waterfall.”

Photographer Konrad Wothe spent 20 years waiting for a photographic opportunity that paid off in a big way when he was named GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025. Wothe's fascinating photo of a small bird flying through a waterfall earned him the title, beating out over 8,000 images entered into this contest for members of the German Society for Nature Photography.

Wothe first encountered a white-throated dipper flying through a waterfall 20 years ago, but his analogue equipment didn't allow him to capture the scene. It would take two decades, but two years ago, he stumbled upon a dipper nesting behind a waterfall

“This one also regularly shot through the curtain of water, even though it had the option of flying to its nest from around the side. Armed with cutting-edge digital gear and ultra-fast cameras, I felt I had a realistic chance of capturing this extraordinary behavior,” he shares. “Even so, the challenge remained immense: there was no predicting exactly when the dipper would leave its nest and dive through the waterfall, nor could I pinpoint the exact spot where it would emerge.

“Thanks to the new pre-burst mode on my camera, capturing the bird in frame wasn’t difficult. Still, getting the focus just right with the perfect composition took thousands of exposures. I have lost count of the number of trips I took to the dipper's nesting site before I was reasonably satisfied with the result.”

Wothe's perseverance was rewarded with a stunning photo, featuring a small passerine bursting through water that is perfectly frozen by the photographer's camera. It's a wonderful victory for Wothe, who has worked as a freelance nature photographer and wildlife filmmaker for over 40 years.

Scroll down to see even more winners from this nature photography contest.

The German Society for Nature Photography has announced the winners of its Nature Photographer of the Year contest.

A perfectly camouflaged rock ptarmigan in the snow-covered Swiss Alps

“Patterns in the snow” by Levi Fitze. Jury Prize.
“A perfectly camouflaged rock ptarmigan in the snow-covered Swiss Alps.”

Quiver trees (Aloe dichotoma) are native to southern Africa. This photo was taken in Namibia near Keetmanshoop.

“Stars above” by Paul Kornacker. Winner, Plants and Fungi.
“Quiver trees (Aloe dichotoma) are native to southern Africa. This photo was taken in Namibia near Keetmanshoop.”

Territorial fight between two male redstarts in the orchard in front of my house

“Common redstarts in meadow orchard” by Christian Höfs. Runner-up, Birds.
“Territorial fight between two male redstarts in the orchard in front of my house.”

Cottongrass glowing at dusk among bog birches in Schorfheide-Chorin Biosphere Reserve.

“Fairyland” by Katja Manski. Runner-up, Special category: Both eerie and beautiful – Germany's mires.
“Cottongrass glowing at dusk among bog birches in Schorfheide-Chorin Biosphere Reserve. The scene reminds me of Tolkien.”

Chamois photographed through blades of dew-covered grass in the Vosges.

“Chamois” by Radomir Jakubowski. Winner, Mammals.
“Chamois photographed through blades of dew-covered grass in the Vosges.”

Abstract nature photograph

“Abstraction” by Katja Manski. Winner, Nature's Studio.
“Long-exposure photography unifies the movements of the waves, reeds, and camera into an abstract image (Bornholm).”

Spider webs in Kochelmoos

“Misty Morning” by Andreas Volz. Winner, Special category: Both eerie and beautiful – Germany's mires.
“Spider webs in Kochelmoos.”

Over 8,000 images were submitted by 507 GDT members from 11 countries.

Wind and waves create striking patterns in the sand along the west coast of Fuerteventura. This dragonfly was a perfect eye-catcher.

“West coast dragon” by Dr. Gerald Haas. Winner, Other Animals.
“Wind and waves create striking patterns in the sand along the west coast of Fuerteventura. This dragonfly was a perfect eye-catcher.”

Unusual worm-like structures on the ice surface after a frosty night in January.

“Iceworms at sunrise” by Dirk Godlinski. Runner-up, Nature's Studio.
“Unusual worm-like structures on the ice surface after a frosty night in January.”

Old-growth forest in Sweden

“Deforestation” by Hanneke Van Camp. Winner, Landscapes.
“Even today, old-growth forests in Sweden are regularly cut down and replaced with commercial plantations. Undisturbed forests can harbour over 2000 species (many of which are endangered) and must be preserved at all costs.”

Spoonleaf sundew in a bog in North Rhine-Westphalia.

“Carnivore” by Klaus Tamm. Runner-up, Plants and Fungi.
“I discovered this spoonleaf sundew in a bog in North Rhine-Westphalia.”

Unidentified weevil (Curculionidae) on the stem of a mushroom

“Weevil” by Christ Torsten. Runner-up, Other Animals.
“Unidentified weevil (Curculionidae) on the stem of a mushroom.”

An ibex silhouetted against a lake and the blue evening sky in the Alps.

“King of the Alps” by Karsten Mosebach. Runner-up, Mammals.
“An ibex silhouetted against a lake and the blue evening sky in the Alps.”

For just a brief moment, the sun broke through the dark clouds and illuminated a waterfall on the Faroe Islands.

“Radiance” by Thomas Froesch. Runner-up, Landscapes.
“For just a brief moment, the sun broke through the dark clouds and illuminated a waterfall on the Faroe Islands.”

German Society for Nature Photographers (GDT): Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by GDT.

Related Articles:

Stunning Winners of the Inaugural Nature Photography Contest

Striking Winners of the 2025 World Nature Photography Awards

Amazing Winners of the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2024

Stunning Panorama of Melting Polar Ice Wins Nature Photography Contest

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Reflective Puddle Wins Close-up Photographer of the Year’s ‘Something Beautiful’ Contest
Haunting Portrait of Palestinian Boy Named 2025 World Press Photo of the Year
2025 Sony World Photography Awards Announce Spectacular Winners of the Professional Competition
SkyPixel Photo Contest Celebrates 10 Years of Creative Aerial Photography
Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]
20 Powerful Winners of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest Show the Stories Shaping Our World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Laugh Along With the “Never Seen Before” Entries of Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024
Intimate Winning Photos From the 2025 International Birth Photography Contest
A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Amazing National and Regional Winners of the 2025 Sony World Photography Awards
Sony World Photography Awards Has Revealed the 10 Category Winners of Its 2025 Open Competition
Sony World Photography Awards Unveils Stunning Finalists in the 2025 Professional Competition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.