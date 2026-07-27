As the Wellcome Photography Prize celebrates its 30th year, it continues its mission of highlighting photography and scientific imagery that captures the influence of health and science on our culture. The photo competition is free to enter and submissions are now open for the 2027 edition of the biennial contest, which offers a total prize fund of £52,000 ($70,000). It includes three main categories called: Striking Solo Photography, A Storytelling Series, and The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging.

The competition welcomes contestants whose work explores themes that are especially relevant to today's social and scientific climate. The Wellcome Trust states, “We’re looking for compelling images that explore urgent health challenges and scientific discovery—from mental health, infectious disease and climate change to the fundamental research that expands our understanding of life, health and wellbeing. We welcome work that sparks curiosity, offers fresh perspectives and starts important conversations.”

The prize’s focus on photography that engages with health is one of the things that makes it unique compared to other photography and creative competitions. “Health touches every aspect of our lives, yet some of the most important experiences, discoveries and ideas can be difficult to see, understand, or communicate,” says Sumitra Upham, chair of the judging panel. Previous winners demonstrate the breadth of work the judges are looking for. Steve Gschmeissner’s winning image from the 2025 contest, titled Cholesterol in the Liver, is a false-colored scanning electron microscopy image of a liver rendered in vivid crystalline shapes and colors, transforming a medical phenomenon into an evocative landscape that feels as though it could be found on another planet.

The 2025 winner of the Striking Solo Photography category, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, won with an image titled Urban Travel, in which she and her mother can be seen enjoying a rooftop picnic against a fake nature backdrop, highlighting the ways green spaces are rapidly disappearing in cities like Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they live. According to the contest’s accompanying materials, around 2,000 climate migrants settle permanently in Dhaka every day, and they now comprise close to half of the city’s total population.

Founded in 1936 from the will of pharmaceutical pioneer Henry Wellcome, the Wellcome Trust has spent more than 80 years supporting research and initiatives that improve human health. This competition is part of that effort. The contestants for the 2027 contest are sure to bring even more evocative and thought-provoking images, continuing the legacy of a photography competition that highlights and challenges public understanding of science and health.

The winner of each category of the Wellcome Photography Prize will receive £10,000 ($13,300), while the remaining finalists will each receive £1,000 ($1,300). Interested applicants can apply through October 21, 2026, on the Wellcome website.

Entries are now open for the 2027 edition of the biennial Wellcome Photography Prize, which celebrates health and science imagery.

Founded in 1936 from the will of pharmaceutical pioneer Henry Wellcome, the Wellcome Trust has spent more than 80 years supporting research and initiatives that improve human health.

The prize’s focus on photography that engages with health is one of the things that makes it unique compared to other photography and creative competitions.

“Health touches every aspect of our lives, yet some of the most important experiences, discoveries and ideas can be difficult to see, understand or communicate,” says Sumitra Upham, chair of the judging panel.

The competition includes three main categories and offers a total prize fund of £52,000 ($70,000).

Wellcome Trust: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Wellcome Trust.

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