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Free-To-Enter Wellcome Photography Contest Offers $70,000 in Prizes

By Linnea Pejcha on July 27, 2026
Colesterol on the liver.

“Cholesterol in the Liver,” Steve Gschmeissner, Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

As the Wellcome Photography Prize celebrates its 30th year, it continues its mission of highlighting photography and scientific imagery that captures the influence of health and science on our culture. The photo competition is free to enter and submissions are now open for the 2027 edition of the biennial contest, which offers a total prize fund of £52,000 ($70,000). It includes three main categories called: Striking Solo Photography, A Storytelling Series, and The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging.

The competition welcomes contestants whose work explores themes that are especially relevant to today's social and scientific climate. The Wellcome Trust states, “We’re looking for compelling images that explore urgent health challenges and scientific discovery—from mental health, infectious disease and climate change to the fundamental research that expands our understanding of life, health and wellbeing. We welcome work that sparks curiosity, offers fresh perspectives and starts important conversations.”

The prize’s focus on photography that engages with health is one of the things that makes it unique compared to other photography and creative competitions. “Health touches every aspect of our lives, yet some of the most important experiences, discoveries and ideas can be difficult to see, understand, or communicate,” says Sumitra Upham, chair of the judging panel. Previous winners demonstrate the breadth of work the judges are looking for. Steve Gschmeissner’s winning image from the 2025 contest, titled Cholesterol in the Liver, is a false-colored scanning electron microscopy image of a liver rendered in vivid crystalline shapes and colors, transforming a medical phenomenon into an evocative landscape that feels as though it could be found on another planet.

The 2025 winner of the Striking Solo Photography category, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, won with an image titled Urban Travel, in which she and her mother can be seen enjoying a rooftop picnic against a fake nature backdrop, highlighting the ways green spaces are rapidly disappearing in cities like Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they live. According to the contest’s accompanying materials, around 2,000 climate migrants settle permanently in Dhaka every day, and they now comprise close to half of the city’s total population.

Founded in 1936 from the will of pharmaceutical pioneer Henry Wellcome, the Wellcome Trust has spent more than 80 years supporting research and initiatives that improve human health. This competition is part of that effort. The contestants for the 2027 contest are sure to bring even more evocative and thought-provoking images, continuing the legacy of a photography competition that highlights and challenges public understanding of science and health.

The winner of each category of the Wellcome Photography Prize will receive £10,000 ($13,300), while the remaining finalists will each receive £1,000 ($1,300). Interested applicants can apply through October 21, 2026, on the Wellcome website.

Entries are now open for the 2027 edition of the biennial Wellcome Photography Prize, which celebrates health and science imagery.

MRI of butterfly.

“From Butterflies to Humans,” Amaia Alcalde Anton, Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 winner

“Submarine fever,” Jander Matos & Joaquim Nascimento (Brazil), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Founded in 1936 from the will of pharmaceutical pioneer Henry Wellcome, the Wellcome Trust has spent more than 80 years supporting research and initiatives that improve human health.

Underwater photo.

“Nemo’s Garden,” Giacomo d'Orlando, Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

The prize’s focus on photography that engages with health is one of the things that makes it unique compared to other photography and creative competitions.

Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 winner

“Musa,” Marijn Fidder (Uganda/Netherlands), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.
JINJA, UGANDA – Musa Wandawa (33) collects water from the well next to his house in Jinja, Uganda. When Musa was 10 years old he contracted polio. That left him permanently disabled. Musa is a valued and respected member of the village. Musa: “Over the years, the society around me changed. When I was growing up, children were sometimes afraid of me. I believe, this perception has changed over the years and continues to change. Of course I sometimes get strange comments or looks, but overall people respect and appreciate me.”

A craftsman in Myanmar who creates lacquerware using his foot,offering a broader reflection on health, disability and the role of cultural tradition in healing.

“Resilience Artist,” Pyaephyo Thetpaing (Myanmar), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.
A craftsman in Myanmar who creates lacquerware using his foot, offering a broader reflection on health, disability and the role of cultural tradition in healing.

Man with one leg sitting with his cricket equipment

“Cricket is my Emotion,” Ziaul Huque (Bangladesh), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Young boy with vitiligo sitting in shorts

“Pie-by-Sam,” Reatile Moalusi (South Africa), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

“Health touches every aspect of our lives, yet some of the most important experiences, discoveries and ideas can be difficult to see, understand or communicate,” says Sumitra Upham, chair of the judging panel.

Woman's torso with markings on it from endometriosis treatments over five years

“Self, Five Years On,” Georgie Wileman (UK), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 winner

“Stereo EEG Self-Portrait,” Muir Vidler (UK), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Photo of person in a mask.

“Transparent Curtains,” Oded Wagenstein, Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

The competition includes three main categories and offers a total prize fund of £52,000 ($70,000).

Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 winner

“A Thousand Cuts,” Sujata Setia (UK), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 winner

“Searching For Life,” Sandipani Chattopadhyay (India), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Image of polluted yard.

“Beautiful Disaster,” Alexandru Radu Popescu, Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Image of rooftop picnic.

“Urban Travel,” Mithail Afrige Chowdhury (Bangladesh), Wellcome Photography Prize 2025.

Wellcome Trust: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Wellcome Trust.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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