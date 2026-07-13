Amazing Winners of the 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition

The International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition has announced the winners of its second edition, after receiving 1,587 entries from photographers around the world. Out of this high-caliber selection, judges narrowed it down to one Photographer of the Year (with two runners-up), one Photograph of the Year (with two runners-up), four special award winners, and a Top 101 that showcases the remarkable breadth of contemporary aerial photography.

Bangladeshi photographer Azim Khan Ronnie earned the title of Photographer of the Year for a four-image portfolio spanning Switzerland, India, and Bangladesh. His winning photographs capture a rower gliding across Lake Zurich, crowds gathering alongside birds at Delhi’s Yamuna Ghat, vivid red chili peppers drying in Bogura, and the Rakher Upobash ritual in Dhaka. Viewed from above, each scene reveals striking patterns and geometry, all from a bird’s-eye view.

Singapore’s Chin Leong Teo and Australia’s Barbara Brown rounded out the top three with portfolios that showcase the diversity of contemporary aerial photography, from sweeping natural landscapes to mesmerizing abstract compositions revealed only from above.

The competition also awarded a Photograph of the Year title for a single standout image to Vitaly Golovatyuk, whose mesmerizing photograph creates the illusion of a lone bird floating in midair. Captured at Elk Park near Dongtai City in China’s Zhejiang Province, the image shows a bird resting on a perfectly still lake encircled by brilliant red vegetation. Because the water reflects the sky with remarkable clarity, the bird appears suspended in open space. Golovatyuk spent several days scouting the location at sunrise and sunset before capturing the scene.

India’s Sanghamitra Sarkar placed second in the Photograph of the Year category, while Kah-Wai Lin of the United States earned third.

In addition to its two top honors, the competition presented four special awards celebrating distinctive aerial subjects. Chengming Liu of the United States received the Above Mountain Award, Aleksandra Wilk of Germany earned the Above Snow Award, Savadmon Avalachamveettil of Ireland won the Above Water Award, and A.J. Rich of the United States was honored with the Chairman’s Choice Award.

According to chairman Peter Eastway, aerial photography has grown far beyond sweeping landscape views, revealing patterns, textures, and compositions that can only be seen from above. This year’s Top 101 reflects that evolution, featuring everything from breathtaking natural vistas to graphic, almost abstract scenes that transform the everyday into something extraordinary.

The International Aerial Photographer of the Year has announced its incredible winners.

After receiving 1,587 entries from photographers around the world, the judges selected winners offering a range of vistas.

From breathtaking landscapes to mesmerizing abstract compositions, this year’s Top 101 demonstrates how aerial photography continues to reveal extraordinary beauty hidden within the everyday world.

The international competition’s winners offer bird’s-eye views of varying landscapes, cultures, and scenes, each one giving us a glimpse of our world from a rarely seen perspective.

International Aerial Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by International Aerial Photographer of the Year.