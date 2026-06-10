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Winners of the World Food Photography Awards Tell Stories of Cultures Across the Globe

By Sara Barnes on June 10, 2026
A woman dines at the Koha Obi Gharm sanatorium

“A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium” by Jo Kearney/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®. Overall Winner of World Food Photography Awards.
The Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium (health hotel), Tajikistan, is a brutalist concrete monstrosity built on hot radon gas-infused springs in the mountains. During Soviet times communist workers were given two weeks annual holiday here. Today its low price – $28 per day including full board and treatments – attracts ordinary Tajiks plus tourists from the neighbouring ‘Stans' and the odd backpacker. Treatments include hot pools and steam rooms, wax wraps and tanning barrels, plus hearty healthy meals.

The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® is a celebration of the genre in its many and ever-changing forms. Its competition draws thousands of entries each year, and the contest recently announced its 2026 category winners and the grand prize of the Overall Winner. Rising to the top, from nearly 9,000 images, was A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium, shot by British photographer Jo Kearney.

The winning photograph is a quiet scene captured at the Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium in the mountains of Tajikistan. A massive concrete complex, it sits on radon-rich hot springs and dates back to the Soviet era. It’s one of the few retreats that’s still open, and at it, guests can engage in thermal baths and steam therapy while being served nourishing meals.

Those in charge of the competition felt the breadth of emotions Kearny encapsulated in the single photo. “There is so much to see and so much to feel in this image,” remarked Caroline Kenyon, founder of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®. “An old woman pours herself tea—but it’s so much more than just that. The expression on her crevassed face is beautiful, it moved me to tears. She is alone, her simple breakfast on the table before her echoes the fruit in the painting on the wall behind. Against the parched colors of the scene through the window, the rich crimson chairs give a regal quality to the setting, and though humbly dressed, her dignified bearing is queenly too. She has seen much in life, we are sure, but holds her head high.”

Food tells a story—of community, of culture, of labor. The winning images from the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® highlight this humble fact, whether it’s admiring the beauty of ingredients through food styling or shedding light on intense harvest practices. It will always be this way. “Whatever changes the world goes through, food remains central to our lives,” said Dave Samuels, brand director of Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

Scroll down to see a selection of winners from the 2026 World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®, and then visit the online gallery of all finalists.

The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® recently announced its 2026 category winners and the grand prize of the Overall Winner. Check out a selection of the category winners below.

Squid drying in the sun in the fishing village of Ine, Kyoto, Japan.

“Ine Fishing Village, Kyoto, Japan” by Albert Gonzalez/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Squids drying in the sun using the traditional Japanese technique of Himono in the fishing village of Ine, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan.

The winners tell the stories of cultures across the globe, as food is part of it all.

People eating at a Gourmet Festival in China

“The Festival of Food Enthusiasts” by Pingyao Song/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
At the Gourmet Festival organised by China’s ‘Zouchuan Hotpot’ brand, hundreds of food enthusiasts gather around a communal banquet. The rich aroma of red broth – simmered with chilli peppers, fermented bean paste, beef tallow, Sichuan peppercorn, ginger, sugar, salt, soy sauce and spices, fills the air. Participants savour fresh ingredients like beef, beef aorta, tripe, luncheon meat, and tofu, or lift their lights and phones to livestream, focusing on the bubbling pot. Through tasting, sharing and interaction, they convey the authentic flavours and lively atmosphere of Sichuan hotpot to food lovers across China and around the world.

A large vegetable market

“Cabbage Market. Mohastangor, Bogura, Bangladesh” by Kazi Mohammad Golam Quddus/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
In Mahasthangarh, Bogra, a large vegetable market comes alive each morning. Farmers bring in their freshly harvested cabbages, usually transported by rickshaw vans, and gather for the daily cabbage market. Traders buy the produce here and supply it to Dhaka and other major cities.

Market in Kyoto, Japan

“Kyoto Street Vendor” by Kara Baird/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Shot in Kyoto, Japan in September 2025, this image was taken in a split second as I moved through the packed, sweaty crowd at Nishiki Market. With barely any space to stop, I raised the camera and captured a brief, unfiltered moment of the energy and intensity of the market at its busiest.

Woman cutting biscuit while man reads newspaper at table

“Proven Recipe” by Lehóczki Balázs/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
I had planned this image for six to seven years but kept postponing it, feeling unworthy of capturing them. Now, because of their age, I couldn’t wait. Grandma went to the hairdresser, Grandpa shaved, and I filled their kitchen with studio gear. When she saw the photograph, my grandmother called me an artist.

Kid about to touch a plate of bread

“The Final Touch” by Michela Balboni and Federico Borella/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Little Asilbek touching the hot bread, straight out of the family tandoor. In Samarkand (Uzbekistan) the ‘non' is unlike any other: round, dense, with a thick, chewy crust, and always marked in its centre with black sesame seeds.

Hundreds of sheeping arrive in the village

“Dusty Journey” by Serkan Dogus/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Every morning, hundreds of sheep arrive in the village from the high pastures of Mount Nemrut for milking. After the milking is completed, at sunset, the sheep set out once again toward Mount Nemrut, and their dusty journey begins.

Vocational Training Center Irebero where women are trained as millers

“Irebero Miller” by Glenn Vanderbeke/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Portrait of a female miller after processing the grains into cornmeal. At Vocational Training Center Irebero, single women were trained as millers.

Person in a hole looking up a ladder with a light on their head

“In the Depths of the Deposit” by Juan Miguel Ortuño Martinez/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
During the cleaning of the underground tanks, Pedro goes down and cleans the walls and floor of the remains of the previous wine with pressurised water. Once clean, his partner lowers a small bucket with a sponge inside to collect the remains that are left in the lower corner.

People in boat catching early morning catch

“Early Morning Catch, Hooghly River” by Marco Rutten/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
At sunrise beneath Howrah Bridge, a small crew hauls in their nets on the Hooghly River. River fish remain everyday food and income here: catches from boats like this are sold in nearby markets and prepared that very morning in Bengali kitchens. A quiet, collective harvest beneath the city’s busiest crossing.

Artistic noodles

“Noodles” by Maja Lewicz/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Dark, moody noodles with texture that you can almost feel. Mysterious, bold, and irresistible.

Twin Girls Eating Food

“Twin Bridesmaids Enjoy Canapés, Devon, UK” by Emma Stoner/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
May 2025. Twin bridesmaids enjoy canapés of ‘Proper Crisps' at Jess & Tom's wedding. They are pictured in the gardens at The Grain Store in Devon, UK.

Eggplants arranged behind an ornate gilded antique frame

“Family Portrait” by Hussam Sleiby/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
In this whimsical family portrait, a white eggplant and a deep purple eggplant pose as mother and father behind an ornate gilded antique frame. Three striped offspring stand proudly before them. Bathed in dramatic warm lighting, the scene rests on a rustic wooden table against a weathered, peeling wall, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Man behind a cake

“A Mid-Century Man and his Cake” by Claudia Anton/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
This image creates a cinematic mid-century mood with high contrast, warm tones and textures. The cake is the centrepiece with symmetrical lines and buttercream swirls glowing in firelight. The scene is filled with hidden vintage surprises, family heirlooms and trinkets. A nod to the era and a moment in time.

Woman holding a tray of cookies in home

“Granny's Welcoming Gift of Love” by Kellie Carter/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
This home affirms the true meaning of family. Where home is sustained by generosity, where love is expressed through making, sharing and showing up again and again. Where Granny's smile, fresh baked cookies and a cold glass of milk can make even the bleakest of days bright again.

Worker at a register at a bakery

“At the Register” by Daniel D Kwak/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
A moment of respite from the line at Hadja Marley, an authentic Senegalese eatery in Brooklyn. This portrait captures the daily rhythm of life on Fulton Street, focusing on the steady presence of the staff and the traditional West African flavours that bring the local community together. A study of neighbourhood service.

Raw food aesthetically arranged

“Raw Pairing No.1” by Sarah Ghijselinck | Photo: Sandra Declercq/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
Wine pairing is usually shown through prepared plates. This image approaches it differently: by composing the raw ingredients that define the pairing. Spice, earthiness and freshness are balanced visually to reflect how flavour combinations determine which wine works with a dish.

Food offered to sun god with people standing in a body of water

“Chhath Puja Offerings” by Indigo Larmour/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.
During Chhath Puja, food offerings are held by devotees, who stand in bodies of water as they pray to the sun god, Surya. This Puja is predominantly performed by women, and is always vibrant and colourful, particularly when observed in a rural setting, such as this in West Bengal, India.

World Food Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the World Food Photography Awards.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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