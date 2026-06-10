Winners of the World Food Photography Awards Tell Stories of Cultures Across the Globe

The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® is a celebration of the genre in its many and ever-changing forms. Its competition draws thousands of entries each year, and the contest recently announced its 2026 category winners and the grand prize of the Overall Winner. Rising to the top, from nearly 9,000 images, was A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium, shot by British photographer Jo Kearney.

The winning photograph is a quiet scene captured at the Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium in the mountains of Tajikistan. A massive concrete complex, it sits on radon-rich hot springs and dates back to the Soviet era. It’s one of the few retreats that’s still open, and at it, guests can engage in thermal baths and steam therapy while being served nourishing meals.

Those in charge of the competition felt the breadth of emotions Kearny encapsulated in the single photo. “There is so much to see and so much to feel in this image,” remarked Caroline Kenyon, founder of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®. “An old woman pours herself tea—but it’s so much more than just that. The expression on her crevassed face is beautiful, it moved me to tears. She is alone, her simple breakfast on the table before her echoes the fruit in the painting on the wall behind. Against the parched colors of the scene through the window, the rich crimson chairs give a regal quality to the setting, and though humbly dressed, her dignified bearing is queenly too. She has seen much in life, we are sure, but holds her head high.”

Food tells a story—of community, of culture, of labor. The winning images from the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® highlight this humble fact, whether it’s admiring the beauty of ingredients through food styling or shedding light on intense harvest practices. It will always be this way. “Whatever changes the world goes through, food remains central to our lives,” said Dave Samuels, brand director of Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

Scroll down to see a selection of winners from the 2026 World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®, and then visit the online gallery of all finalists.

The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® recently announced its 2026 category winners and the grand prize of the Overall Winner. Check out a selection of the category winners below.

The winners tell the stories of cultures across the globe, as food is part of it all.

World Food Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the World Food Photography Awards.