Photography illuminates the world, especially when it comes to science. It can shed light on complex subjects and allow us to connect emotionally with them in ways that words can’t. The Beaker Street Science Photography Prize recognizes images that “reveal the wonder, complexity, and fragility of the natural world” by way of science. The competition just announced its finalists for the 2026 edition, presented as part of Tasmania-based Beaker Street Festival’s 10th anniversary program.

The finalists encompass a wide range of subject matter within the natural world. Endangered species conservation, climate change, deep-sea ecology, dark sky preservation, and microscopic natural phenomena are just some of what’s presented in the competition.

One stunning finalist image is titled The Holy Grail by Brett Guy. The landscape photograph is a striking sight, capturing a rare convergence of bioluminescent algae, a subtle aurora australis, and the rising Milky Way off the coastline of Tasmania.

While Guy’s photograph showcases the depth of the dark sky, First Day by Armando Ochoa Aguilar depicts life in its infancy. The image shows a pair of one-day-old red handfish hatchlings that were bred as part of a conservation program at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies in Hobart, Tasmania. This is an important hatching, as there are fewer than 250 red handfish left in the wild. Aguilar’s documentation gives insight into the efforts to save one of Australia’s most endangered species.

Voting is now open for the public to pick their favorites. The most popular photos will be shown at an exhibition during the Beaker Street Festival happening August 6–17, 2026. Winners of the Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice will be announced during that time, too.

Scroll down for a selection of finalists and then vote on your favorites on the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize website.

The Beaker Street Science Photography Prize recognizes images that “reveal the wonder, complexity, and fragility of the natural world” by way of science. Check out a selection of the finalists below.

Voting is now open for the public to pick their favorites from the competition. The most popular photos will be shown at an exhibition during the Beaker Street Festival happening August 6–17, 2026.

Beaker Street Science Photography Prize: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Beaker Street Festival.