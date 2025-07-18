Cute Bioluminescent Marsupial Is a Standout Finalist of Tasmania’s Science Photography Prize

Tasmania’s Beaker Street Festival, a weeklong celebration of science and art, has announced the 12 finalists of its photography contest. The Beaker Street Science Photography Prize is yet another demonstration of the artistry of the scientific photography community. From rare bioluminescent animals to the colorful Aurora Australis, all of the shortlisted images are prizeworthy.

One exceptional highlight of this group is Ben Alldridge’s photo of an Eastern quoll at night. This endangered medium-sized marsupial, which is now only found in the wild in Tasmania, glows in the night thanks to a UV light bringing out its bioluminescence. Remarkably, Alldridge’s photo is believed to be the first time someone has documented an Eastern quoll exhibiting this behavior in the wild.

“This year’s finalists really capture what Beaker Street is all about. Making science visible, beautiful and emotionally resonant,” said Festival Founder and Executive Director Dr Margo Adler. “These photographs let us see the world differently, and in some cases, quite literally reveal things we’ve never seen before.”

All of the finalists will be exhibited at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) from August 6 to August 31 as part of the Beaker Street Festival. During this time, the public will be able to vote for their favorite image, which will be announced at the end of the festival. The photography prize is just one of 70 events that will unfold throughout the Beaker Street Festival in order to expose the public to the world of science.

Here are the incredible finalists of the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize.

The photographs will be exhibited at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery throughout August.

