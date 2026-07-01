20 Shortlisted Entries in the 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest

The 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (AGNPOTY) competition has unveiled its shortlist of 100 incredible images highlighting wildlife and landscapes. Now in its 23rd year, the prestigious contest is hosted by the South Australian Museum, which also showcases the 100 entries in a special exhibition. For 2026, the competition welcomed 2,129 photographs from 501 photographers in 17 countries, which judges then whittled down across the following 10 categories: Animals in Nature, Animal Behavior, Botanical, Macro, Landscape, Threatened Species, Monochrome, Our Impact, Portfolio, and Junior.

The shortlisted entries celebrate the incredible diversity of our world. Some, like photographer John Harrison’s image titled Right of Way, have a humorous bend to them. In his expressive image, a group of royal penguins has paused mid-march as an elephant seal yells at them like a disgruntled neighbor. The rookery stares at the giant creature, suddenly reconsidering its path. Other photos look like something out of a storybook. In Fairyfloss by Lewis Burnett, a tiger snout seahorse swims among a collection of candy-colored coral in vibrant teal water. The feeling evokes magic, like the creature is about to go on an epic adventure.

While some images are funny and others are visually stunning, the category Our Impact centers on tracing the human impact on the environment and wildlife. Bin Turkey by Emma Perry is one photo in the category, which features an “opportunistic brush turkey” looking for food in a trash bin—something that would’ve never happened without our industrialized world.

The AGNPOTY overall winner will be announced on Thursday, August 27, 2026, and a People’s Choice award will be announced in January 2027.

The 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition has just unveiled its shortlist of 100 incredible images. Check out a selection of them:

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the South Australian Museum.