The 2026 Weather Photographer of the Year Competition Is Now Open for Submissions

The Weather Photographer of the Year is now accepting entries for its 2026 competition. Hosted by the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), it honors images that showcase the power, beauty, and ultimately the impact of weather. Last year’s winning photographs, for instance, were a mixture of rare sights—like circular rainbows—and images illustrating the influence of climate change on storms and sunshine across the globe.

You can’t talk about the weather without mentioning climate change. Rising temperatures are making unpredictable weather the rule rather than the exception, causing extreme wind and rainfall, among other patterns. The Weather Photographer of the Year recognizes this fact with the Climate Award, which honors images that skillfully connect weather and broader environmental change. It affirms the role photography has as a powerful and effective way to communicate complex ideas and emotions.

“The Weather Photographer of the Year competition continues to showcase the remarkable ways in which weather shapes our world, from moments of natural beauty to events of significant impact. As our climate changes, these images play an increasingly important role in helping people understand and engage with the science behind weather and climate.”

Free to enter and open to photographers of all levels, the grand prize of Weather Photographer of the Year is a cash prize of £1,500. Entries are open through August 20, 2026, with the shortlist and public vote taking place on October 22, 2026. The winners will be announced on November 17, 2026. Photographers, submit your entries here.

The Weather Photographer of the Year is now accepting entries for its 2026 competition.

Hosted by the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), it honors images that showcase the power, beauty, and ultimately the impact of weather.

Free to enter and open to photographers of all levels, the grand prize of Weather Photographer of the Year is a cash prize of £1,500.

Entries are open through August 20, 2026, with the shortlist and public vote taking place on October 22, 2026.

The winners will be announced on November 17, 2026.

Royal Meteorological Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Meteorological Society.