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The 2026 Weather Photographer of the Year Competition Is Now Open for Submissions

By Sara Barnes on June 11, 2026
Clouds above houses in wave formation

Photo: Lukas Gallo

The Weather Photographer of the Year is now accepting entries for its 2026 competition. Hosted by the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), it honors images that showcase the power, beauty, and ultimately the impact of weather. Last year’s winning photographs, for instance, were a mixture of rare sights—like circular rainbows—and images illustrating the influence of climate change on storms and sunshine across the globe.

You can’t talk about the weather without mentioning climate change. Rising temperatures are making unpredictable weather the rule rather than the exception, causing extreme wind and rainfall, among other patterns. The Weather Photographer of the Year recognizes this fact with the Climate Award, which honors images that skillfully connect weather and broader environmental change. It affirms the role photography has as a powerful and effective way to communicate complex ideas and emotions.

“The Weather Photographer of the Year competition continues to showcase the remarkable ways in which weather shapes our world, from moments of natural beauty to events of significant impact. As our climate changes, these images play an increasingly important role in helping people understand and engage with the science behind weather and climate.”

Free to enter and open to photographers of all levels, the grand prize of Weather Photographer of the Year is a cash prize of £1,500. Entries are open through August 20, 2026, with the shortlist and public vote taking place on October 22, 2026. The winners will be announced on November 17, 2026. Photographers, submit your entries here.

The Weather Photographer of the Year is now accepting entries for its 2026 competition.

Circular rainbow around a boat in the ocean

Photo: Shuchang Dong and Geshuang Chen

Hosted by the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), it honors images that showcase the power, beauty, and ultimately the impact of weather.

Inverted clouds over icy waters

Photo: Victor Cirstet

Free to enter and open to photographers of all levels, the grand prize of Weather Photographer of the Year is a cash prize of £1,500.

Boat over golden clouds

Photo: Aung Chan Thar

Entries are open through August 20, 2026, with the shortlist and public vote taking place on October 22, 2026.

Fisherman working as rain pelts down

Photo Kyaw Zay Yar Lin

The winners will be announced on November 17, 2026.

Snowy landscape reflected on water

Photo: Matt Stuttard Parker

Crashing waves over beach

Photo: Jadwiga Piasecka

Photo: Jonah Lange

Royal Meteorological Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Meteorological Society.

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Dramatic Storm Waves Crashing Into a Lighthouse Win Weather Photography Contest

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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