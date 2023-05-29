Home / Archeology

Hi-Tech Scans of the Titanic Create the Sunken Ship’s First 3D “Digital Twin”

By Madeleine Muzdakis on May 29, 2023
Cutting-Edge 3D Scans of the Titanic Used to Create First 3D Digital Twin

Photo: Atlantic Productions/Magellan

Once more, mankind has returned to Titanic. The ship—which collided with an iceberg in the early hours of the morning on April 10, 1912—has held great sway in the public consciousness for the past century. Most recently, the 25th anniversary of James Cameron's Titanic film has renewed interest in the wreck. However, there is still much that is unknown about how the Titanic, and 1,500 of its passengers, met a tragic watery end. Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, and Atlantic Productions are aiming to illuminate the wreck in full by creating a detailed 3D “digital twin” which may answer some of these lingering questions.

To create the model, the teams needed incredibly detailed scans. They embarked on the largest underwater scanning mission to date during the summer of 2022. From a specially positioned ship, submersibles delved over 12,000 feet below the surface to photograph and take video of the Titanic. The team collected 715,000 images and 4k videos for a combined 16 terabytes of data. This data captured tiny details like a serial number on a propeller as well as the ongoing state of decay as the wreck is slowly eaten by microbes.

Gerhard Seiffert of Magellan, noted, “The depth of it, almost 4,000m, represents a challenge, and you have currents at the site, too—and we're not allowed to touch anything so as not to damage the wreck. And the other challenge is that you have to map every square centimeter—even uninteresting parts, like on the debris field you have to map mud, but you need this to fill in between all these interesting objects.”

This data has been combined into a 3D model that's a digital twin of the real ship now smashed on the ocean floor. Parks Stephenson, a Titanic expert, told the BBC the model is an unprecedented step for scholarship. “It allows you to see the wreck as you can never see it from a submersible, and you can see the wreck in its entirety, you can see it in context and perspective. And what it's showing you now is the true state of the wreck,” he said. “We really don't understand the character of the collision with the iceberg. We don't even know if she hit it along the starboard side, as is shown in all the movies—she might have grounded on the iceberg.”

There is even more to learn about Titanic, and the model is a way to bring answers to these mysteries to the surface.

Sixteen terabytes of data, gathered through ambitious dives down to the famous wreck, have been combined to create the first 3D “digital twin” of Titanic.

Cutting-Edge 3D Scans of the Titanic Used to Create First 3D Digital Twin

Photo: Atlantic Productions/Magellan

The photorealistic model allows people to zoom in and out, exploring the minute details of the wreck as it lies on the ocean floor.

Cutting-Edge 3D Scans of the Titanic Used to Create First 3D Digital Twin

Photo: Atlantic Productions/Magellan

Created by Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions, the model is one more representation of the iconic wreck, which has held a certain fascination since it sunk in 1912.

Cutting-Edge 3D Scans of the Titanic Used to Create First 3D Digital Twin

Photo: Atlantic Productions/Magellan

Cutting-Edge 3D Scans of the Titanic Used to Create First 3D Digital Twin

Photo: Atlantic Productions/Magellan

h/t: [BBC, IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Explorers Have Discovered the World’s Deepest Shipwreck 22,621 Feet Under the Sea

Contemporary Paintings Look Back at the Historic Titanic 110 Years After It Sank

19th-Century Shipwreck Found “Frozen in Time” at the Bottom of Lake Huron

Medieval Italian Village Sunken in Lake Will Resurface for the First Time in 27 Years

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Listen to the World’s Oldest Sheet Music, a Mesopotamian Hymn Over 3,000 Years Old
Unseen Footage of ‘Titanic’ Wreckage Reveals a Look at When the Iconic Ship Was First Found
Dutch Metal Detectorist Discovers a Medieval Hoard of Gold Jewelry and Silver Coins
Researchers Discover the Earliest Recorded Kiss Was 4,500 Years Ago
View the Reconstructed Face of a 30,000-Year-Old Egyptian Man
19th-Century Shipwreck Found “Frozen in Time” at the Bottom of Lake Huron

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Scientists Have Finally Cracked the Code on How the Mayan Calendar Works
9-Year-Old Discovers 200-Million-Year-Old Ammonite Fossil in Beach Cliff
What Researchers Long Thought Was Just an Agate Crystal Is Actually a Dinosaur Egg Fossil
Archeologists Find Preserved Food at an Ancient Iraqi Tavern Site
‘Vesuvius Challenge’ Will Pay Up to $1M to Whoever Can Decipher Charred Scrolls From Pompeii
Italian Archeologists Created 100 Plaster Casts of Pompeii Victims Petrified in Ash

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.