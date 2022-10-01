Mesmerizing 8K Video Footage Shows the Titanic as You’ve Never Seen It Before

The sunken Titanic has long captivated our collective imaginations and continues to do so as it sits at the bottom of the sea. OceanGate, a privately owned exploration company, is showing what the shipwreck looks like in 2022 with an 8K video of its expedition to the famed site. The mesmerizing footage ventures 2.4 miles below the surface of the ocean to capture the highest resolution in which the ship has ever been filmed.

Over the course of a minute, the video slowly drifts over the iconic ship. The rusted, disintegrating bow of the Titanic now looks like antique lace. Other parts of the legendary vessel are so clearly defined and strikingly recognizable: a stretch of railing, the anchor chain, a possible memorial plaque, and the cargo hatch. The footage is set to Chopin's “Nocturne in E Flat Major,” which adds to the eerie wonder of the underwater scene.

The quality of the video offers us exciting details that haven't been noticed before, though they have always been there. On the port-side forward anchor, a plaque is revealed for the first time that reveals the ship manufacturer's name. These, along with other parts of the ship, are slowly disintegrating and being eaten by the ocean's currents and metal-eating bacteria. One day, they will be lost to us. OceanGate wants to preserve this significant historical vessel by surveying the shipwreck through multi-beam sonar and laser-scanning technology to capture data and images for the continued scientific study of the site.

In 2021, the company began offering yearly trips to the wreck. If your adventurous spirit calls and you want to be a part of the 2023 Titanic expedition, learn how to join here. You can also “travel” with them on their amazing expeditions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

OceanGate is now looking for people to accompany them on their 2023 expedition to explore the site of the iconic shipwreck further.

Watch this video of the debris field at the site of the Titanic:

