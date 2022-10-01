Home / History

Mesmerizing 8K Video Footage Shows the Titanic as You’ve Never Seen It Before

By Kirsten Miller on October 1, 2022
High Resolution 8K Video of the Titanic Released

Screenshot: OceanGate/Youtube

The sunken Titanic has long captivated our collective imaginations and continues to do so as it sits at the bottom of the sea. OceanGate, a privately owned exploration company, is showing what the shipwreck looks like in 2022 with an 8K video of its expedition to the famed site. The mesmerizing footage ventures 2.4 miles below the surface of the ocean to capture the highest resolution in which the ship has ever been filmed.

Over the course of a minute, the video slowly drifts over the iconic ship. The rusted, disintegrating bow of the Titanic now looks like antique lace. Other parts of the legendary vessel are so clearly defined and strikingly recognizable: a stretch of railing, the anchor chain, a possible memorial plaque, and the cargo hatch. The footage is set to Chopin's “Nocturne in E Flat Major,” which adds to the eerie wonder of the underwater scene.

The quality of the video offers us exciting details that haven't been noticed before, though they have always been there. On the port-side forward anchor, a plaque is revealed for the first time that reveals the ship manufacturer's name. These, along with other parts of the ship, are slowly disintegrating and being eaten by the ocean's currents and metal-eating bacteria. One day, they will be lost to us. OceanGate wants to preserve this significant historical vessel by surveying the shipwreck through multi-beam sonar and laser-scanning technology to capture data and images for the continued scientific study of the site.

In 2021, the company began offering yearly trips to the wreck. If your adventurous spirit calls and you want to be a part of the 2023 Titanic expedition, learn how to join here.  You can also “travel” with them on their amazing expeditions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

OceanGate Expeditions has released a one-minute video of the Titanic from their 2022 expedition.

The 8K video released is the highest-resolution footage ever taken of the Titanic.

OceanGate is now looking for people to accompany them on their 2023 expedition to explore the site of the iconic shipwreck further.

Watch this video of the debris field at the site of the Titanic:

OceanGate: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

Contemporary Paintings Look Back at the Historic Titanic 110 Years After It Sank

Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink

9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released

How a Violin Auction Resurrected the Tragic Love Story of the Titanic’s Heroic Band Leader

Kirsten Miller

Kirsten Miller is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. As a writer from South Africa, she has authored a children’s book, a work of non-fiction, and four novels. She has an interest in creativity and neurodiversity, and has contributed to a number of art and writing projects, festivals, and workshops. Kirsten holds an M.A. in Writing and Representation, and when she's not writing, she enjoys painting, creating mosaics, swimming, and walking.
Read all posts from Kirsten Miller
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The History of Halloween: Exploring the Age-Old Origins of the Enchanting Holiday
Nikola Tesla Made an X-Ray of His Own Foot With a Machine He Designed in 1896
Día de los Muertos: How Mexico Celebrates Its Annual “Day of the Dead”
Listen to 14-Year-Old Elizabeth Deliver Her First Speech to the British People During World War II
Ukrainian Mom Is Overjoyed To See Soldier Son Return Home After Saving Town From Russian Takeover
The Life and Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Choreography Duo Imagines 40 iPhone Text Tones as Expressive Interpretive Dances
Watch This Video to Take a Warp Speed Flight From Earth to the Cartwheel Galaxy
All-Black Female American Airline Crew Flies to Honor Bessie Coleman
Balancing Artist Defies the Laws of Physics With His Amazing Feats of Object Stacking
Mattel Creates Barbie Doll to Honor Madam C.J. Walker, the First Self-Made Woman Millionaire
Penguin Hops on a Boat Full of Photographers To Escape the Wrath of a Seal

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.