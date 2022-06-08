Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Polish People Are Role Playing as Americans Celebrating the 4th of July

By Sara Barnes on June 8, 2022
Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

How do people from other countries view Americans? While it varies from person to person, one group is giving us a good idea of American vibes. A group in Poland called 4th of July LARP (LARP is short for live-action role-playing) dresses as Americans and acts out various scenarios that they imagine happening in the U.S. during the summer holiday.

The experiences of Americans are vast, but 4th of July LARP has an overarching theme that informs how they dress and behave. “LARP 4th of July is a drama about the wasted American dream,” the group writes on Facebook. “It is a story about hope, about a small homeland, about finding one's place in the community.”

Expanding on the idea, they speak to wealth inequality as a driving force behind their costuming and acting. “More than 200 years later, many Americans are living under different conditions than the nation’s founding fathers imagined. Barely making ends meet, they strive to be family members and worthy Americans, despite poverty and exclusion. Though they live on the margins of society, their home—a small town cluttered with caravans and windswept cabins—is for them the essence of ‘the land of the free and the home of the brave.’”

The Polish folks cosplaying as Americans don the patriotic trappings of being in the U.S. They wear American flag shirts and hats while decorating their homes with flags. (It is the 4th of July, after all!) Even if there aren’t flags visible, the color palette of red, white, and blue is consistent throughout the images. But, that’s not all. The LARPers are dressed in tank tops and plenty of plaids all while kicking back with some Kentucky Fried Chicken and cold beverages.

According to comments made on the group’s Facebook page, Americans think that 4th of July LARP more or less has it right. “You’re getting there with the flags.” One person wrote. “Only another couple thousand,” they say, ending their comment with a couple of laughing emojis.

A group in Poland called 4th of July LARP (LARP is short for live-action role-playing) dresses as Americans and acts out various scenarios that they imagine happening in the U.S. during the holiday.

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

4th of July LARPing

Photo: Klaudia Zdanowska

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

The experiences of Americans are vast, but 4th of July LARP has an overarching theme that informs how they dress and behave.

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Maciej Margielski

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Klaudia Toruń

4th of July LARPing

Photo: Maciej Margielski

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Maciej Margielski

“LARP 4th of July is a drama about the wasted American dream,” the group writes on Facebook. “It is a story about hope, about a small homeland, about finding one's place in the community.”

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Maciej Margielski

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Maciej Margielski

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

The Polish folks cosplaying as Americans don the patriotic trappings of being in the US with hats, t-shirts, and plenty of flags.

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Klaudia Toruń

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

So, what do Americans think of 4th of July LARP? Many think that the group is spot on with their dress and set design.

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Maciej Margielski

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Klaudia Toruń

Polish People Dressing as Americans

Photo: Piotr Müller

4th of July LARP: Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by 4th of July LARP.

Related Articles:

Fashion Photographer Captures Editorial Style Portraits of Cosplayers [Interview]

Brilliant “Low Cost” Cosplay Costumes Hilariously Capture Pop Culture Characters

People in Japan Dressed Up as Famous Paintings for a Halloween Parade

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Is Helping Overlooked Shelter Pets Get Adopted Through Striking Pawtraits
Bold Portraits Celebrate the Rich Cultural History of Kenya Through Hypnotic Patterns
Fashion Photographer Captures Editorial Style Portraits of Cosplayers [Interview]
Photographer Spends a Full Year Taking Portraits of Strangers Every Single Day [Interview]
Striking Photos Look Like Curious Snapshots of Surreal Dreamscapes
Grandmother Wears Original Wedding Gown To Celebrate 70th Marriage Anniversary

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Turning 96 With a Portrait Honoring Her Loves in Life
Portraits of Traditional Ukrainian Outfits Highlight the Country’s Rich Cultural Heritage
Beautiful Portraits Highlight What “Love” Means for People With Down Syndrome
Photographer Captures the Enchanting Everyday Moments of Her Five Kids
Photographer Shows How Chickens, Hens, and Roosters Make the Perfect Models
33 Men Represent Their Country’s National Dress in Male Beauty Pageant

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.