Young Cancer Survivors Reunite for Poignant Portrait 10 Years After Their First Remission Photo

Ten years ago, three girls posed for a beautiful portrait that wound up making the rounds online and gaining a lot of praise and support for the brave girls. Six-year-old Rheann Franklin, 4-year-old Ainsley Peters, and 3-year-old were battling cancer at the time, but embraced each other to send a message: “Sometimes strength comes in knowing you're not alone.” In an amazing turn, the three reunited months later to recreate the photo, this time with some great news—they were all in remission. Now, Lora Scantling, the photographer who captured every step of the way, has shared an even more inspiring photo of the three young cancer survivors, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first picture.

“When the original image went around the world, I started getting messages from individuals who were ready to give up and then saw the image and decided to keep fighting; it meant so much,” Scantling tells My Modern Met. “I had so many messages with people asking for an update of the girls and so many comments once I posted it about how happy they were to see that they were all doing so well!”

The image is part of Scantling's Little Heroes series. This project stars children battling all kinds of conditions and chronicles their way back to health. “My late stepdad was at the end of his battle with cancer and I think it was a way to help me deal with it,” Scantling shares. ” I think that's why it became a passion, because it was so touching and making such a huge impact like getting people to talk about childhood cancer which is good because it needs more awareness. Capturing moments and memories for parents is a feeling I cant explain.”

The three girls have all had different journeys. Rheann, who is is now 16, has been battling cancer and its effects for over a decade. She is in need of a service dog due to complications from chemo and radiation, but loves bowling and playing corn hole, which has earned her medals at the Special Olympics. Rylie, who is now 13, defeated a Stage 5 Wilms tumor cancer. She is now very active, playing many sports in school, and wants to be a pediatric nurse when she grows up. Fifteen-year-old Ainsley is excited to start ninth grade. Though she is a talented singer and actress, the ambitious young girl actually wants to study radiology and psychology to help other children.

For Scantling, the reunion was a sweet moment. “They were so excited to finally get to come back together and do this! We all hugged and laughed and kept saying how much we missed each other,” the photographer admits. On top of the celebratory images, Scantling has also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures, as well as some moving photos of the girls holding the tiny dresses they wore in the first picture, as well as posing with their moms.

To stay up to date with Scantling's work, you can visit her website.

