Lawn mowing feels like such a common activity that it's easy to forget it's not accessible to everyone who has a lawn in the first place. From those who are elderly and can no longer take care of their yard to those without the time and resources to do so, a manicured lawn is out of reach for many. Rodney Smith Jr., from Huntsville, Alabama, knows this very well, and has found a way to give back to his community. Years after he first offered to take care of other people’s lawns for free, he now leads an international movement of young people helping their communities by mowing people's lawns.

Launched in 2016, Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service offers free lawn mowing services for the elderly, the disabled, single parents, veterans, and anyone in a vulnerable situation than prevents them from taking care of their yard. The project has not only inspired Smith—aptly known as “The Lawnmower Man”—to travel around the country offering his free services, but it has also rallied kids and pre-teens from all over to join him in helping their neighbors, one lawn at a time.

“Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service is the union of an ordinary yard maintenance service and the commitment to establish an inspiring program to keep our youth (girls & boys) on a positive path while learning and understanding their value in society,” states the website.

Hoping to inspire kids from around the country, Rodney created the “50 Yard Challenge.” Those hoping to take on the mission have to submit a picture holding a sign that reads, “I accept the 50 Yard Challenge.” In return, Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service will send them a white t-shirt with the organization's logo. For every 10 lawns cut, they will get a new color shirt, much like karate belts signaling the achievement of a new level of mastery. The coveted black shirt is given to those who have complete the ultimate task of mowing 50 lawns. But that's not the only reward. Those who complete the challenge are given a mower, a blower, and a trimmer to keep their mission going or start their own mowing business.

Two of the latest honorees of the 50 Yard Challenge are 11-year-olds Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice from Gadsden, Alabama. Their adventure began after they came to the rescue of an older woman who struggled to mow her lawn and hold onto her walker at the same time. They then continued to take care of yards with an old lawn mower donated by a neighbor. After learning their story, Rodney made their way to their city with brand new tools for them. “Giving these boys lawn equipment is teaching them discipline,” Smith said. “If they tell someone they are going to mow a lawn, they need to mow the lawn.”

As of June 2023, the organization reports there are 4,588 kids mowing and over 25,000 lawns have been mowed for free. On top of having presence in all 50 states, the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service has reached communities in Australia, Canada, Sweden, Japan, England, South Africa, Bermuda, and Germany. According to the math, if all the participants complete the challenge, the total number of lawns mowed would be 229,400.

Smith has already inspired thousands and set up a lasting legacy, but he continues to travel the country, empowering local kids and helping vulnerable populations. If you want to support his project, you can donate to Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service via their website.

