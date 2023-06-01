Home / Inspiring / Good News

72-Year-Old Graduates College and His 99-Year-Old Mom Proudly Attends the Ceremony

By Margherita Cole on June 1, 2023

Learning is a lifelong journey. While some people go to college early, others have a different scholastic route. For Sam Kaplan, he spent 50 years out of the classroom before eventually finding his way back at the age of 68. After enrolling in Georgia Gwinnett College, he worked toward achieving a degree in Cinema and Media Arts. The now-72-year-old proudly crossed the stage on May 11 and was cheered on by his 99-year-old mother.

Kaplan graduated high school in 1969 and lived an entire life before going back to college. Not only did he become a father of five, but he also ran a cleaning service, and a telemarketing company, and even worked part-time as a taxi driver. He was inspired to return to school after hearing about a degree that involved script writing at Georgia Gwinnett College.

Although working alongside younger students was a big adjustment, he was able to find common ground with his peers by talking about personal goals and aspirations. “When you ask a student about what they want and plan on doing and find out what they want to do with their lives; I think that’s uncommon with a lot of kids—they don’t get that with people,” Kaplan says. “I think I have a good relationship with them. I got hugs from a lot of them on the last day of classes.”

The graduation ceremony was made extra special by having his family present. Even Kaplan's 99-year-old mother came to see him receive his diploma. “This is my first undergraduate degree,” Kaplan explains. “I’m the first of my seven siblings to earn a degree.” We definitely wish him all the best in his new endeavors!

Sam Kaplan enrolled in college when he was 68. Now 72 years old, he finally received his degree and his 99-year-old mother proudly attended the graduation ceremony.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

High School Senior Graduates Early and Receives Admission to 180 Colleges and Over $9M in Scholarships

Man Becomes First Graduate With Down Syndrome From His College

84-Year-Old Woman Graduates College With a Diploma 67 Years in the Making

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Buffalo Couple Who Sheltered South Korean Tourists During Blizzard Reunite in Seoul
Girl Born in Jail Defies Expectations and Gets Accepted to Harvard University
Man Wins $100K in Lottery and Pledges to Build Classrooms in Mali
93-Year-Old Grandmother Finishes Visiting All 63 U.S. National Parks With Her Grandson
Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted
Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Legendary Sir David Attenborough Celebrates His 97th Birthday
Man Leaves a Job Interview and Rescues a Baby in a Runaway Stroller, Lands the Job Soon After
Struggling London Marathon Runner Gets Help From Fellow Athletes To Finish the Race
Father Takes Son on 15-Minute Coffee Dates Every Day to Help Him Adjust to Going to Pre-K
105-Year-Old WWII Veteran With No Living Relatives Receives Over 3,000 Birthday Cards
Inspiring 84-Year-Old Is Working Towards Her GED After Her Husband Passed Away

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.