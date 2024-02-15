Grandma Tries on Her Wedding Dress After 60 Years of Marriage and Grandpa Can’t Take His Eyes off of Her

For many lucky couples that have gotten to grow old together, their love is as strong as it was on the day they said, “I do.” And while they may no longer look like they did in their old wedding photos, they still share the same attraction and adoration for one another. Just look at the way this grandpa looks at his wife, who tried on her wedding dress 60 years after walking down the aisle.

The moment was captured by Ali Odom, the couple's granddaughter, and shared on TikTok. In the clip, the grandma proudly steps out wearing her vintage wedding dress. The gown still fits her perfectly, as though no time has passed at all. She then approaches her husband, who is sitting on the other side of the room. Once he sets his eyes on her, his eyes light up. While she plays around with the dress, he can't help but stare at her with a wide, loving smile.

“60 years and he still looks at her like that,” Odom captioned the clip. As if proof was needed that that was indeed her grandma's timeless dress, the granddaughter also shared a couple of images from her grandparents' wedding. Moved by their sweet exchange, Odom's followers asked her to share more pictures of her grandparents. The woman happily obliged, presenting pictures of the couple—now in color–welcoming a baby, lounging in chairs, and celebrating anniversaries. The proud granddaughter simply captioned the video: “I want a love like this. 63 years & counting.”

A grandma tried on her wedding dress 60 years after walking down the aisle, and her husband's reaction is heartwarming.

