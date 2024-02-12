Sweet Video Shows How Grandma Slowly Warms up to Granddaughter’s Boyfriend

It's common for people to get a little nervous when they meet their in-laws for the first time. It can be especially daunting when you don't share the same language or culture. Fortunately, bonds can usually be built with time. Claire and Peter, a couple of travel bloggers, recently visited China, where Claire's grandparents live. There, they documented the process of her grandma slowly warming up to Peter with adorable results.

The short video shows the day Claire introduced Peter to her grandmother. The older woman stares at him from the other side of the table with a serious look on her face. A week later, the grandma still looks unimpressed by Peter, and the needle doesn't seem to be moving in the right direction. When asked whether she likes him despite him not being Chinese, she says, “As long as he's a good person, that's all that matters.”

Luckily, by the third week, the grandmother seems to have gotten to know him better. She can be seen smiling wide at Peter, squeezing his arm, and giving him big hug. As it finally comes time to say goodbye, the look on the grandma's face visibly shows her sadness to see them go as she waves from behind the gate. For all the heartbreak of the parting, it's heartwarming to see that Peter eventually grew on her.

Meanwhile, Claire's grandpa seems to have held him in high regard since the first day. When his granddaughter asks him if he likes Peter despite not being Chinese, he replies that he likes him very much. The grandpa even commends that Peter likes to eat Chinese food and listens to Claire. “I wouldn't like him if he smoked,” he adds. “I don't like smokers.”

