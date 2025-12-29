Home / Design / Style

Indigenous Artisans Create Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Embroidered Outfits

By Regina Sienra on December 29, 2025

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has been praised for her stylish wardrobe. Being considered among the best dressed doesn’t always mean a world-renowned designer or luxury brand is attached to the garments worn. Sheinbaum’s outfits are brought to life by the embroidery work of Indigenous artisans.

This traditional craft has come to shape Sheinbaum’s closet. But rather than covering the entirety of a garment in embroidery, the embellishments usually appear in isolated areas such as her chest, the sleeves, or a side hem of a dress, making them the focal point of an otherwise plain-colored garment. The president has worn these pieces at major events, from her swearing in ceremony, to meeting up with world leaders, to commanding the Mexican Independence Day celebrations—a history-making moment as the first woman to become president in Mexico.

It was this very vision which landed Sheinbaum on The New York Times’ list of The 67 Most Stylish People of 2025: “In her first year in office, the president of Mexico has drawn attention to the country’s Indigenous fashion by wearing embroidered clothing and cracking down on big brands that knock off local artisans.”

After receiving this distinction, Sheinbaum praised the women behind her outfits. This includes artisan Virginia Verónica Arce Arce from Tlaxcala and Claudia Vásquez Aquino from Oaxaca, along with seamstress Olivia Trujillo, who has helped repurpose embroidered pieces into new garments, and Thelma Islas Lagunas, who helps the president select items for her outfits.

“For many years, wearing a huipil [traditional blouses worn by Indigenous women] was frowned upon, and only brands from abroad looked well; and now this is the pride of the nation,” Sheinbaum explained in a news conference. Trujillo herself has also noticed this shift in perception. “People from all social backgrounds now want a dress like the president’s. It’s become a trend,” the seamstress told AP.

Addressing her naming as one of the best dressed, Sheinbaum says, “The ones I need to thank are the Indigenous Mexican artisans for their creativity, because in every embroidery, there’s not only a lot of work; there’s also tradition, there’s history, legacy, as every embroidery represents something designed and thought of by an Indigenous woman.”

