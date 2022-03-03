Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Incredibly Realistic Oil Paintings of Women With Back Tattoos Inspired by Classical Art

By Jessica Stewart on March 3, 2022
Tattoo Hyperrealistic Oil Painting

Polish artist Agnieszka Nienartowicz uses oil paints to create incredibly realistic portraits of women. But these aren't just any women, they are women shown with elaborate tattoos. Draped across their backs are incredibly detailed compositions inspired by classical art. From Hieronymus Bosch to Guido Reni, the Old Masters see their masterpieces interpreted in a new, contemporary manner.

We first discovered Nienartowicz's work several years ago, when she used Bosch's Garden of Earthly Delights as the inspiration for an elegant oil painting. At the time, she was a recent art school graduate showing immense promise. Over time, she's more than delivered on that promise and with each passing year, her canvases continue to inspire awe and make an impression. Each piece is imbued with a keen sense of spirituality that reflects Nienartowicz's own sensibilities.

By permanently adorning these women with such historical and religious imagery, an emotional charge is brought to the paintings. In this way, Nienartowicz is able to use the weight of historical art while also bringing it into the 21st century. And when diving into the details of each canvas, there is a new appreciation for the artist's ability to skillfully paint in a classical manner. With barely perceptible brushstrokes, she gives a faithful rendition of the classical composition—and does so on a miniature scale.

That miniaturism contrasts with her ability to create the human form and clothing in a remarkably realistic manner. Thus, each canvas is a masterclass in oil painting. By marrying technical skill with emotional impact, she is pushing the boundaries of what we can expect from contemporary art. Though many often associate contemporary with abstract, Nienartowicz's work proves that figurative oil painting can be just as cutting-edge.

Agnieszka Nienartowicz is known for her detailed oil paintings of women with tattoos.

Contemporary Art Based on Hieronymus Bosch

“Purple Ribbon” after Hieronymus Bosch

The spectacular tattoos are based on pieces of classical art.

Contemporary Art Based on Hieronymus Bosch

“Purple Ribbon” (detail) after Hieronymus Bosch

Contemporary Art Based on Hieronymus Bosch

“Purple Ribbon” (detail) after Hieronymus Bosch

The Polish artist paints in a hyperrealistic manner infused with emotion.

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“The Unveiling”

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“The Last Judgment” after Anton Möller

And often selects Biblical scenes for her tattoos.

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“Mary Magdalene’s Tears” after Guido Reni

Contemporary Oil Painting by Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“God’s Sheep” after Hans Memling

A close look at the details shows her high level of technical skill with oil paint.

Contemporary Oil Painting by Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“God’s Sheep” (detail) after Hans Memling

Tattoo Hyperrealistic Oil Painting

“The Fall of the Rebel Angels” after Pieter Bruegel the Elder

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“The Fall of the Rebel Angels” (detail) after Pieter Bruegel the Elder

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“The Last Judgment” (detail) after Anton Möller

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“Mary Magdalene’s Tears” (detail) after Guido Reni

Agnieszka Nienartowicz Oil Painting

“The Unveiling” (detail)

Agnieszka Nienartowicz: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Agnieszka Nienartowicz.

