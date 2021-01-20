Painter Omar Ortiz on His Hyperrealistic Paintings and Creative Process [Podcast]

This week on the Top Artist Podcast, we talk with painter Omar Ortiz about his shockingly realistic paintings. Ortiz specializes in hyperrealistic female nudes often accompanied by more abstract backgrounds. Ortiz shares that he has always been interested in technique and precision. He experimented with airbrushing in university because it allowed him to achieve a texture and blurriness common to the realism he is now known for. He currently works with oil paint as he believes it the “noblest technique.”

We also chat about the creative process. To Ortiz, integrity is the most important thing. It is important to him that he is achieving honesty; this is what defines a successful work. He admits that since he no longer does portrait commissions—he has more flexibility to ensure that he is happy with each piece, since he is now his own client.

We also get some insight into what it is like being an artist in our modern times—how social media and constant public feedback can change your work and how artists must continue doing what is important to them even if not everyone understands. This episode is a great listen for artists reevaluating what they want to do in their work or those looking for some insight into the creative process of a successful painter.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen to our chat with Omar Ortiz about his hyperrealistic works, his creative process, and what it means to be your own client.

Omar Ortiz: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube| Patreon

