This Gifted 9-Year-Old Is Going to College To Become a Pediatric Neurosurgeon

By Regina Sienra on October 17, 2025

If you ask a kid today what they want to be when they grow up, you’ll most likely hear something like actor, athlete, or maybe even astronaut. Nine-year-old prodigy Aiden Wilkins, however, has different aspirations from the average child. He dreams of becoming a pediatric neurosurgeon, and he’s already well on his way.

Despite his young age, Aiden is already enrolled in college and taking courses at Ursinus College. He is the youngest student in the school’s history, and studies alongside people who are at least twice his age. Living with his family in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, he attends lectures three times a week, while also taking virtual high school classes at Reach Cyber Charter School, where he is a sophomore.

“The reason why I want to be a pediatric neurosurgeon is mainly because I like helping kids around my age,” he told NBC 10 Philadelphia. “It’s sad to see kids around my age with neuro-disabilities so I want to help them out.” The young boy shares he has been fascinated by medicine since was 3, saying, “I’d watch an anatomy video and was always fascinated when I saw the brain.”

His mom, Veronica, says Aiden has displayed his gifts since he was a little boy—even younger than he already is—reading signs, correcting people’s sentences, and writing algebraic equations soon after he learned how to speak. “It’s exciting because he’s making history and you know he feels great,” Aiden’s mom says. “I think it’s so important to be seen and heard. I’m extremely proud of Aiden because it’s all him. It’s all organic. I’m just behind the scenes and he goes for what he wants.”

According to the Guinness World Records, the current record holder for the world’s youngest physician belongs to Balamurali Ambati, who graduated from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine at 17 years and 294 days old. If Aiden keeps working at it, he could easily break the record. But ultimately, his main drive is to help others, whether it’s helping treat people or simply inspiring them to be their best selves. He says, “What I really want people to know is that from my story all you have to do is put in work to do whatever you want.”

