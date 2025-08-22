13-Year-Old Painting Prodigy Releases First Limited-Edition Print Collection

San Diego-based Andres Valencia is no ordinary teenager. The 13-year-old is taking the global art world by storm with his cubist-inspired works. Valencia has been painting since he was around 5 years old, and since then, he’s had his own exhibition, auctioned his work for thousands of dollars, and even published his own book. Now, the prolific young artist has collaborated with legendary print house Mourlot Editions in Paris to release a series of limited-edition prints.

Mourlot Studios is world-renowned for publishing fine-art lithographs by the most celebrated modern artists of the 20th century, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, and Joan Miró. And now, Valencia is joining the ranks as a legendary artist in his own right. Using the same time-honored printing techniques passed down through generations of master printers, Mourlot has created a special collection of Valencia’s work. The series includes three recent pieces: Woman, Samurai, and Commander.

In just the past three years, five of Valencia’s paintings have gone under the hammer at Phillips. The latest, sold in May 2024, brought in $89,000. Before that, two works in 2023 fetched $70,000 and $76,000; and in 2022, two larger pieces sold for more than double these prices—$145,000 in London and $160,000 in Hong Kong. It’s a track record that shows Valencia’s popularity is quickly gaining momentum worldwide. And with nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram, his work has caught the eye of celebrity collectors, including Eva Longoria, Sofía Vergara, and soccer star Sergio Ramos.

The young artist has channeled his success into giving back, donating more than $1 million worth of art to charities such as UNICEF and amfAR. Earlier this year, he also released his first book, Painting Without Rules, which encourages children to explore and develop their own artistic creativity.

Check out some of Valencia’s artworks below and find his limited-edition prints on the Mourlot Editions website.

13-year-old painter Andres Valencia is collaborating with legendary print house Mourlot Editions to release a series of limited-edition art prints.

His colorful, figurative works are inspired by cubism masters of the 20th century.

Andres Valencia: Instagram

Mourlot Editions: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andres Valencia / Mourlot Editions.

Related Articles :

13-Year-Old Painting Prodigy Shares His Inspiring Artistic Journey in New Book

Meet the 10-Year-old Artist Who Created a Modern-Day ‘Guernica’ Dedicated to Ukraine

10 Abstract Art Prints to Enhance Your Home’s Ambiance