Ethereal Sleeping Figures Gracefully Emerge From Blocks of Raw Wood

By Margherita Cole on June 19, 2022
Figurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko Mimasu

Ethereal characters emerge from large pieces of wood in the art of Akiko Mimasu. The Japanese artist carves tranquil, slumbering faces atop long chunks of timber, each of which appears to be safely wrapped inside the wooden log.

Wearing plush hardware, these sleeping figures look completely at ease, reposing comfortably inside the block of wood. Each face is carefully carved to reveal a youthful, tender expression with closed eyes. While some of the individuals are completely absorbed in the base material, others have one or two hands wrapped around the top of the timber.

It is hard to decipher Mimasu's intention in creating these enigmatic figures. One interpretation, however, can be a depiction of a harmonious relationship between natural materials and people. While the faces of the subjects are carefully carved to hide the natural texture of the tree, the rest of the medium remains in its raw state.

Japanese artist Akiko Mimasu carves ethereal figures from large pieces of wood.

Figurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko MimasuFigurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko Mimasu

These anonymous subjects appear to be in a state of tranquil slumber.

Figurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko MimasuFigurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko Mimasu

While some of the individuals are completely absorbed in the base material, others have one or two hands wrapped around the top of the timber.

Figurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko MimasuFigurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko MimasuFigurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko MimasuFigurative Wooden Sculptures by Akiko MimasuAkiko Mimasu: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Akiko Mimasu.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
