Ethereal Sleeping Figures Gracefully Emerge From Blocks of Raw Wood

Ethereal characters emerge from large pieces of wood in the art of Akiko Mimasu. The Japanese artist carves tranquil, slumbering faces atop long chunks of timber, each of which appears to be safely wrapped inside the wooden log.

Wearing plush hardware, these sleeping figures look completely at ease, reposing comfortably inside the block of wood. Each face is carefully carved to reveal a youthful, tender expression with closed eyes. While some of the individuals are completely absorbed in the base material, others have one or two hands wrapped around the top of the timber.

It is hard to decipher Mimasu's intention in creating these enigmatic figures. One interpretation, however, can be a depiction of a harmonious relationship between natural materials and people. While the faces of the subjects are carefully carved to hide the natural texture of the tree, the rest of the medium remains in its raw state.

Scroll down to see more wooden sculptures by Mimasu, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Japanese artist Akiko Mimasu carves ethereal figures from large pieces of wood.

These anonymous subjects appear to be in a state of tranquil slumber.

While some of the individuals are completely absorbed in the base material, others have one or two hands wrapped around the top of the timber.

Akiko Mimasu: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Akiko Mimasu.

Related Articles:

Artist Manipulates Reality in Mind-Bending Surrealist Sculptures

Illusionistic Sculptures Explore the Relationship Between Humans and Nature

Past and Present Clash in Striking Marble Sculptures That Appear to “Malfunction”