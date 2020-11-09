RIP Alex Trebek: Fans React To the Loss of the Legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYSTUDIO (@taystudio) on Nov 9, 2020 at 9:33am PST

For many folks, the game show Jeopardy! is part of their weeknight routine. It’s impossible to divorce the delight of the program from its host Alex Trebek; but, sadly, that’s what viewers will have to do moving forward. On November 8, 2020, the inimitable television personality passed away at age 80, after more than a year of being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer (in March 2019).

Trebek’s passing was announced on Twitter. “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the show tweeted. “Thank you, Alex.”

Despite his diagnosis, Trebek continued to host Jeopardy!, showing incredible strength and grace in the face of his terminal illness. The last episode he filmed was in October 2020, and it will air on December 25, 2020.

Trebek helmed Jeopardy! for a staggering 37 years and became a welcome presence in households throughout generations. His quick wit and “impeccable diction” won over many fans, as well as his ability to allow the guests to be themselves. His personality didn’t overshadow the contestants who came on Jeopardy!, yet his authority, professionalism, and consistency was evident and undoubtedly a source of comfort during times when the world seemed topsy-turvy.

As fans mourn the loss of Trebek, many have channeled their pain into tribute art. Scroll down to see some heartfelt goodbyes.

Fans are mourning the loss of Alex Trebek who died at the age of 80, after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years.

