Home / Art

RIP Alex Trebek: Fans React To the Loss of the Legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With Art

By Sara Barnes on November 9, 2020

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TAYSTUDIO (@taystudio) on

For many folks, the game show Jeopardy! is part of their weeknight routine. It’s impossible to divorce the delight of the program from its host Alex Trebek; but, sadly, that’s what viewers will have to do moving forward. On November 8, 2020, the inimitable television personality passed away at age 80, after more than a year of being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer (in March 2019).

Trebek’s passing was announced on Twitter. “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the show tweeted. “Thank you, Alex.”

Despite his diagnosis, Trebek continued to host Jeopardy!, showing incredible strength and grace in the face of his terminal illness. The last episode he filmed was in October 2020, and it will air on December 25, 2020.

Trebek helmed Jeopardy! for a staggering 37 years and became a welcome presence in households throughout generations. His quick wit and “impeccable diction” won over many fans, as well as his ability to allow the guests to be themselves. His personality didn’t overshadow the contestants who came on Jeopardy!, yet his authority, professionalism, and consistency was evident and undoubtedly a source of comfort during times when the world seemed topsy-turvy.

As fans mourn the loss of Trebek, many have channeled their pain into tribute art. Scroll down to see some heartfelt goodbyes.

Fans are mourning the loss of Alex Trebek who died at the age of 80, after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joanne (@wonder_doodles) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebs On Sandwiches (@celebsonsandwiches) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dalton Frizzell (@frizzellustrations) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jess Jagmin Designs (@jessjagmin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David • Kobe’s Disciple (@mymambamemories) on

Related Articles:

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice

RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks

RIP Kobe Bryant: How Devastated Fans Are Responding to the Loss With Art

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Abstract Art Prints to Enhance Your Home’s Ambiance
How Artists Are Expressing Hope After the 2020 Presidential Election
Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Vice Presidential Win Inspires Outpouring of Emotions
How Are Votes Counted in the United States?
Artist Reimagines How Animated Disney Films Were “Actually Made”
Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese University Awards the First Ninja Studies Degree in New Program
30 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
TIME Magazine Replaces Its Cover Logo for the First Time Ever With One Word: VOTE
15 Famous Paintings That You Can Bring Home as Canvas Art
Takashi Murakami Headlines Sotheby’s First-Ever Auction Dedicated To Contemporary Japanese Art
My Modern Met Launches the Top Artist Podcast

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.