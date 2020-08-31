Home / Entertainment

RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks

By Sara Barnes on August 31, 2020

 

The world is mourning the untimely passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. Known for his roles in blockbuster films including Black Panther, he died after a private, four-year-long battle with colon cancer. According to a statement posted to his Twitter on Friday, August 28, Boseman “died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

The statement goes on to reveal some of what Boseman went through all while having a meteoric rise in Hollywood. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” it reads. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wison’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

To know Boseman's health issues while he maintained a full career adds so much poignancy to his performances. Diagnosed with the illness in 2016, it’s amazing to think of what he achieved as he went through treatment; it's a true reflection of Boseman's resilience and ultimate desire to make a more equitable world for Black people. Perhaps most famously during this time, he portrayed King T’Challa of Wakanda in Black Panther where he became the first Black actor to headline a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Black Panther went on to be the first film in the MCU to become an Oscar-winning film.

As fans pay tribute to Boseman and his unexpected passing, many are remembering him as T’Challa and creating illustrations of him. Scroll down to see the touching tribute art of Boseman.

Fans are processing the devastating loss of actor Chadwick Boseman with touching tribute art.

Rest In Power, Me, Digital, 2020 from r/Art

 

