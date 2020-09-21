RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bijou Karman (@bijoukarman) on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:14pm PDT

On Friday, September 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. The death marks the loss of the second woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court and a pioneer who advocated for women's rights. In her later years, she became a cultural icon for younger generations, donning popular “dissenting collars” while earning the nickname “Notorious R.G.B.” (a play on the name of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.).

Ginsburg leaves a legacy that began long before she took the bench on the highest court in the U.S. Prior to joining the Supreme Court in 1993 (at age 60), she was a lawyer who argued cases in front of it as well as other federal courts. Thanks to her work on cases about equal protection for the sexes, the Supreme Court eventually concluded that the 14th Amendment was guaranteed for both men and women. As Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, she furthered her work by writing an important majority opinion for the United States v. Virginia in which the all-male admissions policy of the publicly funded Virginia Military Institute was deemed unconstitutional. That is just one of the famous opinions written during her Supreme Court tenure; learn more about her notable decisions and dissents in this illuminating article.

As people mourn her passing, artists have shared their depictions of Ginsburg—including her celebrated quotes—on social media. Scroll down to see some of the most beautiful and creative tributes paid to her.

People are mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with tribute art depicting her portrait and notable quotes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IE (@intersectionalenvironmentalist) on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Gill (@lizzie.gill.art) on Sep 19, 2020 at 6:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by libbyvanderploeg (@libbyvanderploeg) on Sep 19, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Owen (@stuffgracemade) on Sep 19, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Rieger (@susanriegerfeltworks) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Quintanilla Coates (@thefive15) on Sep 19, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Semmer (@bylaurensemmer) on Sep 20, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queenbe Monyei (@queenbemonyei) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A N N A (@hannabarczyk) on Sep 19, 2020 at 5:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie O'Neill (@maggieoartist) on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Evans (@detour303) on Sep 19, 2020 at 6:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAUREN ESSL (@laurenessl) on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Firnberg (@paigefirnbergdesign) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idlewild Co. (@idlewildco) on Sep 18, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salini Perera (@salini.banana) on Sep 18, 2020 at 8:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supporting Women Artists (@girlsmakingmagic) on Sep 18, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Brones (@annabrones) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Nelson Artists (@jennifer_nelson_artists) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh So Graceful (@oh_sograceful) on Sep 18, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @spacecraftseattle on Sep 19, 2020 at 10:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elizabeth 💛 (@daylightillustrations) on May 27, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wendy macnaughton (@wendymac) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illustration & Design (@amylfrazer) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rae Ritchie (@rae.ritchie) on Sep 18, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corrie Beth Hogg (@corriebethmakes) on Sep 19, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

Related Articles:

TIME Creates 100 Covers for Groundbreaking Women of the Year Project

People Turn “Nevertheless, She Persisted” into Mantra for Celebrating Strong Women

50 Inspirational Quotes by Powerful Women in History