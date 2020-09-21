RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice

View this post on Instagram
On Friday, September 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. The death marks the loss of the second woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court and a pioneer who advocated for women's rights. In her later years, she became a cultural icon for younger generations, donning popular “dissenting collars” while earning the nickname “Notorious R.G.B.” (a play on the name of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.).
Ginsburg leaves a legacy that began long before she took the bench on the highest court in the U.S. Prior to joining the Supreme Court in 1993 (at age 60), she was a lawyer who argued cases in front of it as well as other federal courts. Thanks to her work on cases about equal protection for the sexes, the Supreme Court eventually concluded that the 14th Amendment was guaranteed for both men and women. As Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, she furthered her work by writing an important majority opinion for the United States v. Virginia in which the all-male admissions policy of the publicly funded Virginia Military Institute was deemed unconstitutional. That is just one of the famous opinions written during her Supreme Court tenure; learn more about her notable decisions and dissents in this illuminating article.
As people mourn her passing, artists have shared their depictions of Ginsburg—including her celebrated quotes—on social media. Scroll down to see some of the most beautiful and creative tributes paid to her.
People are mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with tribute art depicting her portrait and notable quotes.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg #hero pic.twitter.com/1uXw5zc43i
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) September 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles:
TIME Creates 100 Covers for Groundbreaking Women of the Year Project
People Turn “Nevertheless, She Persisted” into Mantra for Celebrating Strong Women