Evocative Watercolor Paintings Visualize Dreamscapes Filled With Majestic Wildlife and Raw Emotions

An artist’s command over their canvas is best reflected through the details they choose to omit. Restraint is an artistic skill, as much as it’s an exercise in intentionality and storytelling. Artist Hieu Nguyen has been searching for this “intentional minimalism” in recent years, and, if his evocative watercolors are any indication, it seems like he’s found it.

Nguyen, who also goes by kelogsloops, is best known for his astounding watercolor compositions, replete with vivid details, rich colors, and dynamic movement. He often depicts fantastical themes, creating distinct scenes reminiscent of dreams.

“Throughout my artistic journey, I’ve often attempted portrayals of dreams and how they might be visually depicted,” Nguyen tells My Modern Met. “I find them such an interesting topic. They’re a shared universal experience yet fleeting, unique, and filled with more questions than answers.”

Images range from flying through the sky to strolling through the woods with massive animals, but never at the expense of clarity. Each watercolor maintains an impressive integrity and control, showcasing only the best elements in order to capture the artist’s vision. This precision is especially remarkable given Nguyen’s preferred medium. Unlike oil or acrylic paint, watercolor is permanent, with each stroke remaining visible on the canvas. This is also the reason why Nguyen initially felt intimidated by it.

“Originally, I preferred working in digital art and, funnily enough, I hated traditional painting media,” the artist admits. “I was especially terrified of watercolor—it was hard to control, permanent, and felt like painting with chaos.”

A high school art class, however, forced Nguyen to experiment with traditional media, much to his frustration. It eventually sparked an attraction to watercolor. “Over time, I began to appreciate abandoning the control and perfectionism that I loved in my digital art processes, and began embracing the chaos and falling in love with the way the paint and watercolors took on a life of their own.”

As with any passion, Nguyen’s relationship with watercolor developed gradually. At first, he experimented with what he describes as “vivid reds, bright blues, and patterns and textures scattered across the page.” Refining emerged as he gained confidence in watercolor, leading him to focus on “design elements [that] guide the viewer’s eye and shape the composition.”

Now, Nguyen finds himself inspired by Yoshitaka Amano and Shaun Tan, whose works possess a “quiet minimalism” that he has tried to capture in his own process.

“I’ve become fascinated by how [Amano and Tan’s] works invite viewers to explore every nook and cranny of the canvas, searching for hidden hints and clues,” Nguyen explains. “Despite their simplicity, their compositions feel deliberate and thought-provoking, forcing viewers to pause and reflect.”

Delicate, luminous, and meticulously layered, Nguyen’s watercolors have captivated countless art enthusiasts, earning him a following of over 1.4 million users on Instagram.

“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of having an online audience and community to share my work with,” Nguyen reflects. “Every once in a while, I’ll receive a letter, a comment, or an email that chokes me up: a story about how my work has impacted someone—whether it’s how they resonate deeply with a concept of mine or how my story has inspired them to pick up a paintbrush and start their own journey.”

That popularity has also allowed Nguyen to share his art beyond the confines of a digital space. Through his online shop, Nguyen not only sells prints of his artworks, but also immersive puzzles, playmats, and pins. In February 2025, Nguyen will even be publishing a monograph.

“It’s been an incredibly long and intense process,” the artist admits. “Simon, the manager of the book publishing company, 3dtotal, actually reached out and pitched the book project about as far back as 2018. While I was super excited, the book never followed through because I think deep down I didn’t feel like I was ready.”

By late 2023, Nguyen finally agreed to publish The Art of Kelogsloops: From Sketch to Finish with 3dtotal. The book catalogs his watercolor sketchbooks, in-depth tutorials, and his creative journey from past to present.

“While it was incredibly exciting to be presented with such an awesome opportunity, it was an emotional roller coaster (in a good way) to dig up old things and reflect on the journey that got me to where I am today. It was a little painful to relive the memories of disappointment but equally revitalizing to remember the wins and incredible experiences I’d almost forgotten about entirely.”

Along with his extensive portfolio, merch, and audience, Nguyen’s monograph is a testament to his determination in pursuing art as a career. “I think if you asked younger me if he thought I’d ever become an artist, let alone write a book, he’d call you crazy,” Nguyen says. “I wrote this book both as a letter to my younger self, but also as a way to show people out there the journey from being a kid who dreamt of a career in the arts.”

After years of accumulating these accomplishments, what else is there for Nyugen to do? It turns out there’s quite a bit on the artist’s agenda: releasing another merch collection; creating more Magic the Gathering cards; and exhibiting artwork in galleries again. What excites Nyugen the most, however, is teaching workshops.

“In recent years, I’ve been putting a lot of energy towards teaching classes,” Nyugen said. “I designed a small watercolor portrait workshop course and have refined it over the past two years, finally to a point where I feel confident and proud enough to start teaching it in cities around the world.”

Beginning in 2025, Nyugen plans to teach these workshops in cities across Australia, with the intention of bringing the courses to New York, Los Angeles, and other major destinations in the future. The dream, Nyugen explains, is to embark on a “kelogs world tour.”

In discussing his favorite parts about being an artist, Nyugen recalled a special moment in which a girl, also of a migrant Vietnamese-Australian background, approached him. She talked about how she had similar experiences and deeply resonated with his journey.

“Sure, I get to paint and have the privilege of saying my job is to make pretty pictures,” Nyugen said, “but this is my favorite part.”

“We’ve been fans of kelogsloops for almost a decade here at My Modern Met,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “His gorgeous watercolor paintings are absolutely breathtaking, along with his beautiful style and incredible technique. I was fortunate enough to meet Heiu in Istanbul for Refik Anadol’s Inner Portrait event and a lucky group of us spent a few days exploring the city. I can tell you firsthand how humble, funny, and talented he is. We are beyond honored to feature Hieu’s work and call him a My Modern Met friend.”

The Art of Kelogsloops: From Sketch to Finish is now available to pre-order via Bookshop and 3dtotalShop. To explore more stunning watercolors, products featuring them, and upcoming artist workshops, visit Hieu Nyugen’s website.

Artist Hieu Nguyen, also known as kelogsloops, creates stunning watercolors teeming with color, intricate details, and emotion.

Nguyen often prefers fantastical themes, incorporating dream-like imagery throughout his artwork.

The artist showcases an incredible command over his medium, creating compositions that are intentional, detailed, and vivid.

Nguyen's book, The Art of Kelogsloops, is publishing in February 2025, cataloging an expansive selection of his watercolors and sketchbooks.

Nguyen also sells prints, pins, puzzles, and play mats on his website, offering multiple ways to bring his stunning watercolors into your home.

My Modern Met received permission to feature images by Hieu Nguyen.