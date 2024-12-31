Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Surreal Oil Paintings Depict a World Consumed by Catastrophic Forest Fires

By Emma Taggart on December 31, 2024

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Since 2018, Belgian artist Antoine Roegiers has been crafting an ever-evolving story through his ongoing series of oil paintings. His non-linear, visual narratives delve into the absurdities of modern life, portraying a world where nature reclaims its space through catastrophic forest fires.

Roegiers’ surreal, apocalyptic scenes come alive through his signature motifs: fire, stray dogs, masks, crows, and dense forests. Each painting captures a haunting blend of horror and serenity, depicting a world where life endures amidst fiery destruction. In some works, hybrid figures—half-man, half-beast—emerge, seemingly dancing and commanding the flames, adding to the otherworldly chaos.

In his latest works, Roegiers introduces trumpet-playing masked figures, representing the “grotesque resurgence of humanity.” Roegiers tells My Modern Met, “These figures, evocative of James Ensor’s eerie musicians, blind to the world’s deteriorating state.” He also paints eclipses in the bleak, gray skies, which he says serve “as a reminder of our insignificance, mere specks of confetti in the vast expanse of the universe.”

In one particular painting, Roegiers paints himself into the scene, laying on the fire-scorched ground. “I wanted to reintroduce people into my story to express my own despair at the madness of society, the helplessness that often engulfs us,” Roegiers explains. “In La mélancolie du déserteur— a self-portrait—I depict a disoriented figure, unsure of how to handle the boldness of his departure from the collective.”

Roegiers recently showcased his work for the first time at The Great Parade exhibition, which was on view at Galerie Templon in Paris.

Belgian artist Antoine Roegiers tells a surreal, evolving story through his ongoing series of oil paintings.

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

He explores the absurdities of modern life in a world where nature fights back with devastating forest fires.

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

In some works, hybrid figures—half-man, half-beast—emerge, seemingly dancing and commanding the flames, adding to the otherworldly chaos.

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Dogs and masks are common motifs in Roegiers's work, provoking reflection on the contemporary world.

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

In this piece, Roegiers represents his own feelings of helplessness by painting himself into the scene, laying on the fire-scorched ground.

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

In other works, Roegiers introduces trumpet-playing masked figures, representing the “grotesque resurgence of humanity.”

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Each painting captures a haunting blend of horror and serenity, depicting a world where life endures amidst fiery destruction.

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Paintings by Antoine Roegiers

Antoine Roegiers: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Antoine Roegiers.

Related Articles:

Psychedelic Landscape Paintings Capture the Spirit of the Sierra Nevada Mountains

Classical Realism and Surreal Abstraction Collide in Monumental Oil Paintings

Expressive Oil Paintings Highlight Inner Thoughts and Emotions Through Flurries of Brushstrokes

Expressive Oil Paintings Capture Energetic Visual Experiences of People and City Life

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spanish Painting Hidden for 140 Years Is Now on Public View for the First Time Ever
Moody Geometric Landscape Paintings Appear To Glow in the Moonlight
Still-Life Artist Turns Popular Junk Food Into Oil Paintings That Belong in a Museum
Finger-Painting Artist Creates Floral Masterpieces Inspired by Creamy Cake Rosettes
Gallery Removes 300 Years of Smoke Damage From Half of a Painting to Showcase Their Restoration Abilities
Powerful Oil Paintings of Emboldened Women Highlight Strength Needed To Confront Life’s Challenges

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Retraces the Steps of Impressionist Masters in Her Latest Paintings [Interview]
Psychedelic Landscape Paintings Capture the Spirit of the Sierra Nevada Mountains
Mysterious and Macabre Oil Paintings of People Shrouded in Textiles
Classical Realism and Surreal Abstraction Collide in Monumental Oil Paintings
Oil Painting of Sir David Attenborough Is Revealed in Celebration of His 40 Years of Work
Artist Captures the Delicate Beauty of Flowers Through Large-Scale Oil Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.