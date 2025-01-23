Powerful Oil Paintings of Women on Wood Tell the Story of Resilient Unsung Heroes [Interview]

Artist Jodie Herrera has devoted her practice to telling the stories of women she regards as unsung heroes. Rather than focusing on their hardships, Herrera depicts them from a standpoint that radiates admiration. Mixing photorealistic portraiture and geometric symbolism, the artist honors the many facets that make up her subjects, whether it's their personal achievements, the way they embrace their heritage, or their strength against all odds.

While putting a spotlight on these women, Herrera's artistic choices remain deeply personal. Once intimidated by oil painting, the artist long mastered it, finding innovative ways to tell stories through this medium. Most notably, she ditched regular canvases for raw wood, turning the negative space into a narrative resource and drawing a parallel between the grain and the natural beauty of her subjects.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the talented artist, Jodie Herrera, while covering Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami 2024 for My Modern Met,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “In addition to being visually stunning, there’s so much depth and meaning to her artwork.”

In Herrera's work, the plight of a woman is the struggle of all. That's why, by raising the voices of those who have overcome obstacles, she hopes to provide solace and inspiration to those who need it. Her works shine like a beacon, sending a simple message: You are not alone.

“I love how she aims to inspire positive change through her art and how she shows that, in the face adversity, we become more beautiful because of our experiences, not in spite of them,” shares Kim. “We here at My Modern Met are looking forward to keeping an eye on Jodie's artistic journey as she’s clearly one to watch for the future.”

We had the opportunity to chat with Herrera . Read on for My Modern Met's interview with Jodie Herrera.

How did your painting journey begin?

I’ve been an artist my entire life; even as a little girl, I was known as “the artist” in my family and throughout school. My mom, a full-time artist, and my dad, who valued creativity, always encouraged me. As a young adult, I experimented with different mediums, including oil painting, but I eventually found graffiti. It gave me a way to express myself politically and feel part of an art community.

At the time, I was in school, but I wasn’t taking it seriously—being dyslexic made it a real challenge. Getting arrested for graffiti changed everything. In a strange way, it made me less afraid, so I committed to both school and oil painting, two things that had always intimidated me the most. Once I focused, I fell in love with oil painting—it became a way to tell deeply personal stories. I graduated with honors in painting from the University of New Mexico in 2013. And here we are.

What inspires your compositions?

My work is deeply inspired by the resilience and beauty of my fellow women of color, who, to me, are everyday unsung heroes. By telling their stories—what we’ve endured and how we continue to thrive—I celebrate our strength and perseverance. Through symbolism drawn from my subjects’ heritage, personal interests, and experiences, I aim to uplift their voices, address critical issues we face, and inspire connection and hope in the viewer.

Healing is central to my work. By sharing these women’s stories, I strive to heal and deconstruct the pain and shame of our traumas. Art reflects who we are and what we’ve been through, and in creating these pieces, I explore my own journey. I hope to show that we are more beautiful because of our experiences, not in spite of them. My work creates space for transformation—not to define my subjects by their pain, but to celebrate their resilience and who they’ve become.

Are all the women depicted in your murals people you’ve met personally? How do they feel about having their stories told through art?

Yes, all the women in the series are individuals with whom I’ve built trusting relationships. Many approached me with their stories, feeling drawn to the project as part of their healing process. Some have even become my closest friends, and to this day, we continue to root for and celebrate each other’s growth. It’s been incredibly moving to witness all our transformations. While each woman’s experience is unique, many have expressed that being part of this work has helped them reclaim parts of themselves that once felt lost to their struggles.

What does your creative process look like?

My creative process begins with building personal relationships with my subjects, interviewing them to understand their stories, and setting up a photo shoot with them. I then research symbols from their heritage and personal interests and create a mock-up that incorporates all these elements. Finally, I get to paint, which is the most rewarding part of the process. Once the painting is complete, I write a description to accompany it, helping viewers connect with the person behind the artwork.

As an artist, what do you like about using wood as a canvas?

I love using raw wood as a canvas because it reflects the natural beauty of my subjects. I’ve always liked using lots of negative space to keep the focus on the subject, and the unique grain of the wood adds character while also working as a subtle backdrop. It complements the realistic and symbolic elements in my work and helps bring the story and composition together.

Is there a challenge to blending photorealism with more abstract, symbolic imagery?

Not really—both are equally tedious, just in different ways! Photorealism requires meticulous attention to detail, while the graphic, symbolic elements need to be clean, well-executed, and backed by careful research to ensure they convey the right message and reflect the subjects’ personal narratives. Balancing the two can be challenging, but it’s incredibly rewarding when it all comes together seamlessly.

Is there a particular painting you’re more proud of or that is your favorite?

In the painting Golden, Lan, who remains one of my closest friends to this day, is depicted wearing a traditional Vietnamese gown, the Ao Dai, and an engagement headdress—symbols of a cherished moment she was forced to forgo. She and her now-husband, Joey, had to sacrifice their long-anticipated engagement ceremony due to the urgency of her cancer treatments. However, by wearing these ceremonial garments in the portrait, Lan has reclaimed that lost moment, transforming it into a celebration and a lasting testament to her strength, resilience, and their unwavering love for one another. I have other favorites that are more recent but Golden will always be my favorite because they are like family to me.

What do you hope people will take away from your art?

I aim to inspire positive change—action, solidarity, and connection. My hope is that women see themselves in these stories, feel less alone in their struggles, and recognize that their resilience is both seen and valued. As an artist, I believe we are visual historians. Through my work, I strive to honor everyday unsung heroes—creating space for them to be recognized and remembered, while inviting viewers to really connect with the extraordinary women behind each portrait.

Jodie Herrera: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jodie Herrera.

