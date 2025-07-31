World’s Richest Woman Opens Medical School With Free Tuition To Help Underserved Communities

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alice L. Walton School of Medicine (@awsom_med)

A new medical school has opened in the United States. And while it could stand out because of its notable founder, what makes it truly special is its approach to health and education. Alice Walton, currently considered the richest woman in the world, opened the school in her home state of Arkansas, and will cover the tuition for the first five graduating classes.

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine (AWSOM) is the latest project of the Walmart heiress, who has an estimated net worth of $101 billion, according to Forbes. The school will be on the same campus as the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, which opened in 2011. Its location is a nod to its vision, as AWSOM aims to enhance traditional medical education with arts and humanities.

AWSOM’s mission is to see medicine as more than just biology and anatomy, and for doctors to prevent symptoms rather than respond to them. Describing it as a “whole-person approach,” the four-year MD program covers every aspect of well-being, from mental health to lifestyle choices. It also prioritizes self-care, so students can look after themselves while taking care of others.

These values relate to Walton’s own relationship with medical care, particularly after a car crash in Mexico. “In the time I was going in and out of hospitals, I had to grab whatever I could find to keep my sanity,” Walton told TIME Magazine, explaining how painting watercolors and reading art books were key to her getting better. “I do believe the art world and the health care world need to collide more, and both will benefit from it.” The program features an art course to improve the future doctors’ observation skills and empathy.

AWSOM’s 154,000-square-foot facilities were designed by Polk Stanley Wilcox, an Arkansas-based architectural design practice. The glass exteriors are meant to reflect the surrounding forest, while the perforated brass sunshades maximize natural light. The building also boasts the largest green roof in the region, which was conceived by New York's OSD (Office of Strategy + Design). This space will be home to 90 native species, including dozens of trees.

On July 18, the school held its first White Coat Ceremony, where the first 48 students—out of 2,000 applicants—took the first step in their path to get a MD degree. In the short time that has passed, they’ve already gotten to work. The students completed a basic life support session, earning skills to respond to life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac or respiratory arrest. They also held a day of service, during which they painted a children’s shelter, made care packages for veterans, and put together go-bags for survivors of domestic violence.

Walton’s ultimate dream is for the students to give back to the community—particularly, that of Arkansas, which ranks 48th out of the 50 states in terms of adult health. With time, she hopes that AWSOM’s model will be adopted by other areas similarly lacking in medical access.

“I hope my biggest impact will be the lasting change that access to health care provides,” Walton says via a statement on the school’s site. “The School of Medicine can play a big role as it educates generations of medical professionals in whole-person care. If the work we’re doing helps improve quality of life, then I’ll feel I’ve made a positive impact.”

