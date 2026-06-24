92-Year-Old Woman Says ““Bring It On” and Wins eSports Tournament in Japan

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Over the last decade, the popularity of eSports has grown exponentially with hundreds of tournaments drawing massive crowds around the world. This widely enjoyed pastime has even expanded its marketability to include unexpected consumers and fans, such as seniors. Care e-Sports, a Japanese non-profit has been hosting competitive gaming tournaments for senior citizens living in nursing homes. Named Amigo Club Cup, the organization hopes the competitions serve as a healthy activity that helps older adults lead bright and active lives.

One of their latest champions was a 92-year-old woman named Hisako Sakai. She rose to victory playing Tekken 8, a fighting game created by Bandai Namco Entertainment, where she picked the character Claudio. In the final match, Sakai defeated 74-year-old player Goro Sugiyama, showing off her button-smashing skills to vanquish a competitor nearly 20 years her junior.

Care e-Sports reports that Sakai wasn’t even the oldest participant, as she faced someone three years older in a match that made waves around the world.”The match between a 92-year-old and a 95-year-old became a major topic of conversation, and we received comments on YouTube from people overseas,” they wrote. “The passionate battles between the elderly attracted a lot of attention from media outlets both in Japan and abroad.”

This was the 12th tournament held by Care e-Sports, which has been hosting tournaments twice a year since 2019. The events boast all the elements other eSports competitions have, from casters commentating the matches live to a well-established bracket system. While the seniors compete online from their respective facilities, the last event unfolded at a traditional Japanese inn equipped with an eSports stadium.

The 13th edition of the tournament is coming up, and Sakai is ready to defend her crown, this time with the character Alisa. “Bring it on, anyone. I won’t lose to anyone,” she said in an interview.

You can stay up to date with the matches by subscribing to the Care e-Sports YouTube channel.

Care e-Sports, a Japanese non-profit has been hosting competitive gaming tournaments for senior citizens living in nursing homes.

One of their latest champions was a 92-year-old woman named Hisako Sakai, who rose to victory playing Tekken 8—and is ready to defend her crown.

Care e-Sports: Website | YouTube

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