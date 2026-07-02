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Australian Town Crier Declared the Loudest Man in the World by Guinness World Records

By Regina Sienra on July 2, 2026

For many centuries, town criers provided the main way to spread the news. Of course, to carry out their mission, a powerful voice was required to reach as many people as possible. While this position has not been needed since the dawn of printed media, it’s a craft that intrigues many people today. One such character is Joseph McGrail-Bateup, the honorary town crier of Canberra, Australia. Now, he has used the skills that come with the job to earn the title of the loudest man in the world.

McGrail-Bateup has officially broken the Guinness World Record for loudest shout by an individual (male), with a reading of 122.4 dB (C-weighted). In comparison, this is louder than a rock concert (which can reach 120 dB), and just short of a military jet taking off (130 dB). To achieve this, he shouted the word “now,” finally hitting the record-breaking volume after seven attempts.

He recorded his Guinness World Record submission in a Canberra radio studio with the help of his daughter and a professional acoustic engineer. The original record holder was Northern Ireland schoolteacher Annalisa Flanagan, who in 1994 shouted the word “quiet” at 121.7 dB. However, since Guinness World Record now awards this record separately by gender, Flanagan gets to keep her distinction.

This isn’t the first record McGrail-Bateup, an air conditioner cleaner by day, has broken. In 2019, he broke an archery record for shooting 10 arrows into a target in 60.03 seconds, although he was dethroned nine months later by a 7-year-old boy. As such, he is happy he gets to be back in the record books.

The record is not only the result of hard work and practice, but also of self-optimization. “When I was a kid I didn’t really have a loud voice, I was very shy, withholding all that stuff until I left school and I joined the theatre. It was very clear then that I needed to pipe up, make myself loud,” McGrail-Bateup told Guinness World Records. “So, I trained in the theatre where you didn’t use microphones or anything like that and I got loud and as the years went by, louder.”

Now, McGrail-Bateup enjoys his time as a town crier under the name of Lord Joseph. He continues to develop his loud voice by joining town crying competitions and by yelling over racing sports cars in his city. If the videos below are any indication, he truly has the lungs needed for the role.

You can stay up with his old-timey pastime by following Joseph McGrail-Bateup on Facebook.

Joseph McGrail-Bateup, the honorary town crier of Canberra, Australia, has earned the title of the loudest man in the world.

McGrail-Bateup has officially broken the Guinness World Record for loudest shout by an individual (male), with a reading of 122.4 dB (C-weighted).

In comparison, this is louder than a rock concert (which can reach 120 dB), and just short of a military jet taking off (130 dB).

Joseph McGrail-Bateup: Facebook

Sources: Australian town crier has loudest shout in the world after growing up as the ‘quiet kid’

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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