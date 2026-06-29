Home / Art / Drawing

This Woman With Memory Loss Started Drawing at 88 Years Old and Became an Exhibiting Artist

By Regina Sienra on June 29, 2026

It’s never too late to start making art. With some luck, you may even awaken the hidden Picasso within you, like 89-year-old Christine Hazell did. Living with memory impairment issues, her daughter suggested she take up drawing by copying photographs with some colored pencils left behind by her grandchildren. The mission was simple: give her a pastime, while simultaneously helping her reconnect with images she has started to forget.

In the process, her family discovered an artist with a unique perspective. The results are not traditional portraits, but Hazell’s reinterpretations of faces she once knew well. Spending her days in a cottage in York, England, Hazell is reported to spend between 10 minutes to two hours on each portrait.

“She only started drawing in May 2025 at the age of 88 after my sister encouraged her to give it a go,” Matthew Higgs, Hazell’s son, wrote on Instagram. “She has since made [about] 400 drawings of family members, friends, neighbors, and celebrities [including] artists, musicians, actors, politicians, and members of the Royal Family.” Higgs, who is a curator and gallerist long devoted to championing creatives from non-traditional backgrounds, was taken aback by his mom’s drawings and started posting them on social media, earning the octogenarian artist thousands of fans.

A year later, Hazell is still going strong. Over Easter, she took a different approach and made her first ever artwork from life, as opposed to her usual work copying photographs, and drew a vase of daffodils. She has also made a portrait of the late David Hockney, who, like her, was also born in Yorkshire in 1937. Her latest endeavor almost ties back to the cubist look of her work with four different interpretations of the same picture of Picasso, allowing us to see her brain at work. “It’s fascinating when she returns to /revisits the same subject,” her son says.

Her singular portraits have earned her the attention of the art world. In December 2025, the Partisan, a café with an arts space near where she lives, held the first exhibition of her drawings. And now, things are going further. This July, the London gallery Studio Voltaire is hosting an exhibition of 25 of her drawings. Titled Different Faces, the show is named after her creative process, which consists of her giving her subjects a “different face” by, according to her, “spoiling the perfection” from the base images.

According to the American Academy of Neurology, people who take up arts and crafts in middle and old age may delay the development of memory problems in very old age. While Hazell’s family hopes her daily drawing practice will help to strengthen the connections to her family, friends, and the past, the talented octogenarian is also leading a thrilling third act of her life.

To stay up to date with Hazell’s work, make sure to follow Matthew Higgs on Instagram, where he posts his mom’s latest creations.

At the age of 88, Christine Hazell took up drawing after being encouraged by her daughter, who hoped it would help with her memory impairment issues.

In the process, her family discovered an artist with a unique perspective.

The result are not traditional portraits, but Hazell’s reinterpretations of faces she once knew well.

Spending her days in a cottage in York, England, Hazell is reported to spend anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours on each portrait.

“She has since made [about] 400 drawings of family members, friends, neighbors, and celebrities [including] artists, musicians, actors, politicians and members of the Royal Family,” her son says.

Her singular portraits have earned her the attention of the art world.

In December 2025, the Partisan, a nearby café with an arts space, held the first exhibition of her drawings.

This July, the London gallery Studio Voltaire is hosting an exhibition of 25 of her drawings.

Exhibition Information:
Christine Hazell
Different Faces
July 15–October 18, 2026
Studio Voltaire
1A Nelsons Row, London SW4 7JR, United Kingdom

Sources: A viral hit and loved by Tracey Emin: the woman who took up art at 88 – and became an Instagram sensation

Related Articles:

92-Year-Old Woman Says ““Bring It On” and Wins eSports Tournament in Japan

100-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough’s Dietary Recommendation for Longevity of Life

88-Year-Old “Father of a Lost Technique” Exhibits Over 60 Years’ Worth of Amazing Glass Art

68-Year-Old Domino’s Pizza Driver Goes Out of His Way To Buy Soda, and the Small Act Changes His Life

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

92-Year-Old Woman Says ““Bring It On” and Wins eSports Tournament in Japan
14-Year-Old Wins National Spelling Bee After Correctly Spelling 32 Words in 90 Seconds
Teen Boy From India Refuses to Spread Hate in TV Interview Amid Tensions With Pakistan
BBC Celebrates Sir David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday With Inspiring Tribute Video
This Traveling “Grandma Stand” Lets You Talk To Senior Women Who Will Listen, Hug, and Offer Advice
Poet Delivers a Powerful Performance Packed With Wisdom for Everyday Life

More on My Modern Met

Runner Becomes First Woman Ever To Win the Cocodona 250, a Grueling 3-Day Ultramarathon
This Japanese Tea Shop Is Run Entirely by Senior Citizens With an Average Age of 73
Hyperreal Drawings on Wood Explore Humankind’s Relationship With Nature
Artist Captures Rich History of Europe’s Ornate Architecture in Meticulous Drawings
68-Year-Old Domino’s Pizza Driver Goes Out of His Way To Buy Soda, and the Small Act Changes His Life
Father-Daughter Artist Duo Creates Stunning Photorealistic Charcoal Animal Portraits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.