Artist Sculpts Polymer Clay Into Colorful Swirling Landscapes

By Margherita Cole on April 28, 2021
Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Sweden-based artist Alisa Lariushkina continues to find new and mesmerizing ways of using polymer air-dry clay. Inspired by famous painters like Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet, she masterfully transforms an array of Japanese air-dry clay into high-relief depictions of lush, bucolic landscapes.

“I'm a self-taught artist, been working with air-dry polymer clay for about six years in my own technique,” Lariushkina explains to My Modern Met. “Each piece of clay I form with my hands and then glue the pieces together.  I make figures, ornaments basically in animal theme; and also recently I started making framed landscapes.” Instead of painterly strokes, Lariushkina uses her sculpting tools to mold pieces of colorful polymer clay into curved, wavy, and swirling lines. By packing these refined pieces together, she creates a dense environment that is full of depth and texture.

While some of these framed pieces are based on well-known paintings, others are original designs inspired by her natural surroundings and photography. Lariushkina transforms real-life scenes into tactile dreamscapes by recreating these outdoor places in her distinct style. Clouds become solid white dollops, and flowers become delicate, pastel-colored coils in her clay worlds.

Artist Alisa Lariushkina creates amazing works of art using air-dry clay.

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

She renders scenic landscapes by sculpting pieces of clay into expressive, swirling shapes that resemble lines.

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Clay Art by Alisa Lariushkina

Watch these videos for more insight into how Lariushkina makes her clay art:

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
