Crafter Slices Blocks of Polymer Clay to Reveal Vibrant Patterns Hiding Within

By Arnesia Young on March 26, 2021
Hillside Studio Polymer Clay Jewelry

Polymer clay is an incredibly versatile medium, ripe for use in any number of crafts. The pliable material is particularly popular today with makers of DIY jewelry—especially earrings and other small pins and pendants. Ever wonder how people make this type of wearable art? In many cases, the process is quite satisfying to watch. One approach called clay canes uses varying colors of the polymer putty and combines it into one homogenous log. When sliced, the cane reveals an intricate design that runs the entire length of the block.

Kristen Vaughn of Hillside Studio—her polymer clay jewelry brand—handcrafts her own original creations using this method. Her beautiful designs incorporate vibrant colors and motifs that are seemingly impossible to create. However, each quick clip documenting the elaborate process is absolutely mesmerizing in its deceptive simplicity. From what appears to be a solid white block of clay emerge bursts of reds, yellows, blues, greens, and purples that take the form of leaves, mushrooms, flowers, and other abstract patterns and designs.

Vaughn’s Hillside Studio videos are enough to make anyone want to drop what they’re doing, buy a bunch of clay, and go try it out for themselves. Luckily, she offers tutorials and tips on her Patreon. For those who would rather purchase some of her gorgeous jewelry instead, the Hillside Studio shop is the place to snag a pair of earrings—or two. In the meantime, scroll down to watch some incredibly satisfying clips of the talented maker slicing up her polymer clay canes.

Kristen Vaughn of Hillside Studio creates beautiful jewelry designs from “canes” of polymer clay.

Polymer Clay CanesPolymer Clay CanesHillside Studio Polymer Clay Jewelry

It's incredibly satisfying to watch her process of creating and slicing each block of clay to reveal amazing designs.

Hillside Studio: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

All images via Hillside Studio.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Arnesia Young
