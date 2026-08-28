Remembering Dolly Parton’s Charitable Contributions Throughout Her Life Right Up Until the Very End

Dolly Parton’s legacy goes far beyond her music. Throughout her life, the beloved country singer made a point of giving back, donating millions of dollars to disaster relief, education, medical research, and other causes close to her heart.

Perhaps the most enduring example of Parton’s generosity is the Imagination Library, which she founded in 1995 in honor of her father, Robert Lee Parton, who never learned to read or write.

The program sends children a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth until they turn 5. What began as a small initiative in Parton’s home county in East Tennessee eventually expanded across the U.S. and internationally. Over the course of three decades, the Imagination Library gifted more than 300 million books to children. The impact of this is so large that we'll never be able to truly understand the young lives that were touched by Parton’s generosity.

Parton also consistently showed up for her home state in times of crisis. After wildfires devastated the Great Smoky Mountains in 2016, she established the My People Fund to provide direct financial assistance to families who had lost their homes, raising nearly $9 million. When Hurricane Helene brought catastrophic flooding to Appalachia in 2024, Parton personally donated $1 million to relief efforts, with her businesses and the Dollywood Foundation contributing another $1 million. “I’m part of you and you’re part of me,” Parton said while announcing the donation.

Her philanthropy even played a role in the fight against COVID-19. In 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to support coronavirus research, helping fund work that contributed to the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Two years later, she donated another $1 million to Vanderbilt to support pediatric infectious disease research.

In 2022, Parton’s decades of generosity were recognized when Jeff Bezos awarded her $100 million through his Courage and Civility Award to distribute to charitable causes of her choosing.

Despite the enormous scale of her giving, Parton had a remarkably simple philosophy behind it. “I just give from my heart,” she once said. “I never know what I’m going to do or why I’m going to do it. I just see a need, and if I can fill it, then I will.”

Even near the end of her life, as she battled cancer, Parton was thinking of how she could help others. On Facebook, her younger sister Stella wrote, “My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful, and kind people I’ve ever known. What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.”

Parton died on August 25, 2026, at 80 years old. While her songs and unmistakable personality made her an icon, her commitment to helping others created another legacy entirely. Her impact will continue to touch lives for generations, and she will be sorely missed by the world.

Throughout Dolly Parton’s life, her commitment to philanthropy and helping others made an immeasurable impact on those around her.

One of her most notable contributions was the donation of over 300 million books to children through the Imagination Library.

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Even at the end of her life, she was thinking of ways to help others. Her sister Stella shares her final act of kindness:

Dolly, we will always love you.

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