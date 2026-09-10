Home / Inspiring

Supermarket Manager Heroically Saves a Child Who Ran Onto a Busy Road in Mexico

By Regina Sienra on September 10, 2026

Not all heroes wear capes. Some, like Luis Enrique Cruz of Puebla, Mexico, simply don their work uniform when they step out to save a life. Cruz recently made headlines in his home country for saving a small girl from being struck by a speeding car after she ran onto a busy road.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 6, 2026. Cruz, a manager at Super King El Rey del Ahorro (The King of Savings), was working on his day off due to short-staffing. Although his position usually confines him to the store, he was outside helping move a pallet of toilet paper when something caught his eye.

A 3-year-old ran out of the supermarket entrance and into oncoming traffic. While Cruz saw the kid’s mother racing behind her and reaching out her hand to stop her, she slipped and fell as her daughter rushed onto the six-lane street. Luckily, Cruz happened to be watching the scene, and without a second thought, ran after the girl and picked her up seconds before she was hit by a vehicle. Store security cameras caught the dramatic incident.

Cruz later credited his paternal instinct for his quick reaction. “The store was already closing when I noticed the little girl running off,” Cruz told NMás. “My instinct was to help—I don’t know, as a father I’m always on the lookout for children—and I saw that her mother was running after her while the girl kept running. It was pure instinct; at that moment, I didn’t think things through, because it also put my safety and my life at risk.”

After learning that Cruz had prevented a tragedy, the store rewarded his bravery with 20,000 Mexican pesos ($1,184) and named him Manager of the Year. “You always show that you’re someone who stays on top of everything that happens,” the store wrote on Instagram. “You’ve demonstrated that not only through your work, but also as a person. And today we want to recognize precisely that quality you possess.”

“We feel fortunate to share this space with such an extraordinary person,” the company continued. “We don’t know if this recognition is too much or too little compared to what you did. Probably no plaque, no acknowledgment, and no award could ever do justice to the life you helped save. Congratulations, Manager of the Year. And, above all, congratulations on being the kind of person we want by our side.”

Related Articles:

Real-Life Hero Rescues Woman Being Dragged by Toppled-Over Dog Sled

Heroic 13-Year-Old Boy Swims 2.5 Miles to Save His Family Stranded at Sea

Bondi Beach Hero Ahmed al-Ahmed Receives Over $1.5 Million in Public Support

Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Elephant Whisperer and the Touching Legend of the Herd That Mourned His Passing
Man Born Completely Blind Overcomes Obstacles To Become Professional Surfer
Aspiring DJ With Autism Makes Friends at His First Festival and Lands a Gig for Next Year’s Event
Young Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets To Surf With Help From His Friends at New Hampshire Surf Shop
Remembering Dolly Parton’s Charitable Contributions Throughout Her Life Right Up Until the Very End
Teacher Who Donated $5,000 To Fight Desertification in China Finally Sees His Impact After 27 Years

More on My Modern Met

Michael J. Fox To Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for His Contributions to Parkinson’s Research
Woman Asks Other Women Why They Don’t Get Manicures, Gets Inspiring Replies From Queens at Work
Man Who Spent His Childhood Living Among Wolves Passes Away at 80
Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $200 Million Project to Help Save 100 Critically Endangered Species
13-Year-Old Boy Builds Custom 3D-Printed Wheelchair for a Little Girl
Grandma Helps Pass a Law That Allows Her State’s Assisted Living Facilities To Serve Alcohol

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.