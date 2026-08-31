For all music lovers, going to a festival for the first time is equal parts exciting and daunting. This is particularly true if you’re on your own and planning to camp onsite. This was the case for Adam James aka Adzo, a 23-year-old aspiring DJ living with autism. A lifelong fan of electronic music, he saved all year and worked hard to go to Boomtown Fair, in England. Despite all of his preparation, he and his family felt nervous about how he would fare in this environment. Luckily, it all turned around thanks to some friendly attendees.

Everything started when James came across a group who asked him if he had a mallet they could use to build their tents, which he did. After realizing he was by himself, they invited him to camp with them. “I wasn’t very confident in myself, but as soon as I was with them, I was fine,” he told the BBC. “They could have just ignored me, but the fact they saw I was on my own and took me in was just amazing.”

The story came to light after James’ dad, Andy, posted to a Boomtown group on Facebook. There, he recounted how he had been on edge that his son would be overwhelmed by the festival atmosphere due to his autism. James’ father also shared that his son broke his golden rule and shared his diagnosis with his new friends, which he never does. The young man was in tears after saying goodbye to his pals, telling his dad, “I think I’ve found my people!” The proud parent added, “Whomever you all are, I owe you all one.”

Inspired by the reaction to James’ story, a GoFundMe was launched to raise money for the young man and his new friends’ festival tickets for next year. However, the conditions may be entirely different. James’ story reached the organizers of Boomtown Fair, who, after seeing his drum and bass experiments on Instagram, have asked him to play a set in the 2027 edition of the festival.

James also posted an Instagram video to thank everyone for all the kind words he has received from the festival community and beyond. “Thank you everyone for all of the support,” he says, “I’m overwhelmed and thank you to the crew who took me in in the first place. [It] shows what a place Boomtown is.”

To stay up to date with this burgeoning DJ, follow Adam James on Instagram.

Adam James is a 23-year aspiring DJ living with autism who just went to his first music festival on his own.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Adzo (@adzodnb)

While initially nervous, it all changed when he met a group of fellow fans who took him under their wing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adzo (@adzodnb)

After his story went viral, the festival invited him to play a set there next year.

James couldn’t believe the attention and positive response he has received. He put a message out to everyone to thank them for their kindness.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Adzo (@adzodnb)

Adam James: Instagram

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