Home / Inspiring

Aspiring DJ With Autism Makes Friends at His First Festival and Lands a Gig for Next Year’s Event

By Regina Sienra on August 31, 2026

Adam James (aka DJ Adzo) at His First Festival

For all music lovers, going to a festival for the first time is equal parts exciting and daunting. This is particularly true if you’re on your own and planning to camp onsite. This was the case for Adam James aka Adzo, a 23-year-old aspiring DJ living with autism. A lifelong fan of electronic music, he saved all year and worked hard to go to Boomtown Fair, in England. Despite all of his preparation, he and his family felt nervous about how he would fare in this environment. Luckily, it all turned around thanks to some friendly attendees.

Everything started when James came across a group who asked him if he had a mallet they could use to build their tents, which he did. After realizing he was by himself, they invited him to camp with them. “I wasn’t very confident in myself, but as soon as I was with them, I was fine,” he told the BBC. “They could have just ignored me, but the fact they saw I was on my own and took me in was just amazing.”

The story came to light after James’ dad, Andy, posted to a Boomtown group on Facebook. There, he recounted how he had been on edge that his son would be overwhelmed by the festival atmosphere due to his autism. James’ father also shared that his son broke his golden rule and shared his diagnosis with his new friends, which he never does. The young man was in tears after saying goodbye to his pals, telling his dad, “I think I’ve found my people!” The proud parent added, “Whomever you all are, I owe you all one.”

Inspired by the reaction to James’ story, a GoFundMe was launched to raise money for the young man and his new friends’ festival tickets for next year. However, the conditions may be entirely different. James’ story reached the organizers of Boomtown Fair, who, after seeing his drum and bass experiments on Instagram, have asked him to play a set in the 2027 edition of the festival.

James also posted an Instagram video to thank everyone for all the kind words he has received from the festival community and beyond. “Thank you everyone for all of the support,” he says, “I’m overwhelmed and thank you to the crew who took me in in the first place. [It] shows what a place Boomtown is.”

To stay up to date with this burgeoning DJ, follow Adam James on Instagram.

Adam James is a 23-year aspiring DJ living with autism who just went to his first music festival on his own.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Adzo (@adzodnb)

While initially nervous, it all changed when he met a group of fellow fans who took him under their wing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adzo (@adzodnb)

After his story went viral, the festival invited him to play a set there next year.

James couldn’t believe the attention and positive response he has received. He put a message out to everyone to thank them for their kindness.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Adzo (@adzodnb)

Adam James: Instagram

Sources: Autistic DJ befriended at festival given ‘dream' set

Related Articles:

DJ Samples Flight Attendant’s Voice During Confrontation With Passenger, Then Brings Her on Stage

81-Year-Old DJ Started Career at 65, Proving It’s Never Too Late to Find Your Rhythm

Police Officers Surprise an Autistic Man With Birthday Celebration After Midnight 911 Call

Coffee Shop Regulars Support Autistic Co-Owner With $1,400 After Tip Jar Theft

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Young Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets To Surf With Help From His Friends at New Hampshire Surf Shop
Remembering Dolly Parton’s Charitable Contributions Throughout Her Life Right Up Until the Very End
Teacher Who Donated $5,000 To Fight Desertification in China Finally Sees His Impact After 27 Years
Michael J. Fox To Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for His Contributions to Parkinson’s Research
Woman Asks Other Women Why They Don’t Get Manicures, Gets Inspiring Replies From Queens at Work
Man Who Spent His Childhood Living Among Wolves Passes Away at 80

More on My Modern Met

Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $200 Million Project to Help Save 100 Critically Endangered Species
13-Year-Old Boy Builds Custom 3D-Printed Wheelchair for a Little Girl
Grandma Helps Pass a Law That Allows Her State’s Assisted Living Facilities To Serve Alcohol
Indigenous Man From the Amazon Travels to Hong Kong and Experiences Modern City Life for the First Time
Meet the Women Over 64 Cleaning Up Cape Cod’s Ponds One Dive at a Time
Harper Lee’s Friends Gifted Her a Year’s Salary Leading to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.