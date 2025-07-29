Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por 一般社団法人わんずふりー 譲渡困難犬のための保護施設 (@wansfree)

Twelve years ago, Hirotaka Saito was a successful businessman, blissfully driving his Ferrari to work. Unfortunately, his company wound up having financial issues so severe that Saito felt like the only way out was to take his own life. When Saito planned to leave his home for the last time, his large dog planted himself at the door, as if sensing something was terribly wrong. The man then realized that his pet had somehow realized what was happening, and was trying his best to save his life. Moved by this, Saito decided instead to help those who, just like him, needed a do-over. And so, he created Wansfree, a dog shelter.

“A dog saved me. Now it’s my turn to devote my life to them,” Saito, who is now 54 years old, writes on Instagram. He then sold his luxury car and used the money to create Wansfree. This shelter has a very particular mission: helping dogs whose past trauma has turned them aggressive—particularly, those prone to biting.

Rather than using physical correction, Saito sets out to find why the dog behaves aggressively, and tends to them patiently until they calm down and stop being hostile. “They didn’t choose this life–they are victims of human neglect and cruelty,” he says.

Saito takes in dogs from all over Japan, aware that they could be euthanized if they aren't accepted by other organizations. Many arrive angry or in heavy chains. The patient man sits with them, wearing three pairs of gloves—one on top of the other—to protect himself from dog bites, although they don’t really make much of a difference.

Sairo is also aided by his “staff dogs,” Neneji and Torajiro, whose reassuring presence helps the fearful new dogs settle in. “At Wansfree, we believe training should never involve violence,” he explains, “because compassion works better.”

“On top of that, it’s important to make them feel loved. Just believe in them” he told Sippo. “They’ll stop biting one day, so I can wait as long as it takes. Even if they bite me, my attitude and feelings toward them won’t change. If I keep conveying these feelings to them, I think they’ll stop biting.”

Wansfree takes its name from wan, the onomatopoeia for barking in Japanese, and free, which reflects Saito’s wish to liberate these dogs from pain and neglect. Currently, there are about 40 dogs living at the shelter with him. Believing in the power of nature to help them heal, dogs can roam freely both indoors and outdoors 24/7, but feeding times are supervised to ensure a safe meal for everyone.

“We want to create a sacred place where a kind future begins,” the shelter’s website reads. “We believe that kindness is the only magic that can save the future of the earth and create a peaceful society without conflict.”

Since the creation of the shelter, many dogs that have been rehabilitated are now in search of a forever family. Meanwhile, dogs that are not deemed safe enough for families will spend the rest of their lives peacefully at Wansfree. Saito now plans to open a bigger shelter in 2027, with space for up to 300 dogs. He also plans to continue lobbying against euthanasia at government-run dog pounds. After all, giving dogs a second chance has filled him with purpose. As he told Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, “I’m better off now than ever. I’m so fortunate to be able to realize that.”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area, by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. If you’re in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

