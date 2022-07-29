Home / Art

Japanese Village Plants Different Types of Rice To Grow Giant Homage To Art History

By Margherita Cole on July 29, 2022
Rice Paddy Art

Every year since 1993, the Japanese village of Inakadate transforms its fields into living works of art. Tapping into their history as a farming area, they create incredible rice paddy art by planting different varieties of rice in intricate designs. This summer's project depicts two famous female portraits from western and eastern art history.

On one side is the iconic Mona Lisa by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci and on the other is Japanese 19th and 20th-century artist Seiki Kuroda's painting Lakeside, which features a portrait of his wife Taneko Kaneko. Both of these figures are rendered by planting seven different types of rice that, when in full bloom, help produce the necessary amount of contrast to imitate the colors and depth of the real works of art.

Due to the scale of rice paddy art, it requires a fair amount of planning to execute it properly. Former high school teacher Atsushi Yamamoto has been responsible for all of the complex designs in Inakadate, for which he uses a computer to translate the color schemes of the original image into something reproducible with just seven colors of farm field rice.

This year's rice paddy art can be viewed from mid-June until early October. You can follow Inakadate Village on Facebook to see more photos of their rice paddy art. They also have a page set up on their website that shares the natural changes in color of the crops with a picture each day through the end of October.

The Japanese village of Inakadate is famous for its rice paddy art made by precisely plotting and planting seven colors of farm field rice.

Mona Lisa Rice Paddy Art in Japan

Rice paddy art on June 21, 2022

This year, they captured two famous female portraits from art history—Mona Lisa and Taneko Kaneko.

Mona Lisa Rice Paddy Art in Japan

Rice paddy art on July 28, 2022

Inakadate Village: Website | Facebook 
h/t: [Spoon & Tamago]

All images via Inakadate Village.

Related Articles:

Adorable Rice Balls Reimagine Japan’s Cutest Bird as Anime-Style Delinquents

Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes

Immersive Installation Takes Over a Japanese Botanical Garden Turning It Into a Surreal Dreamscape

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Discover 20 Famous Paintings All Located at Paris’ Iconic Louvre Museum
Designer Transforms Visual Masterpieces Into Wearable Works of Art To Match
Artist Transformed Foraged Flora Into Ferocious Dinosaur Portraits
Clever Collages Transform Everyday Objects Into Fashion-Forward Spreads
Get a Written History of the Ballpoint Pen, One of the World’s Most Popular Writing Tools
RM of K-Pop Group BTS Has Fans Flocking to Museum Thanks to His Love of Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Story Behind the Original Cover of ‘The Great Gatsby’ and the Artist Who Created It
The Smithsonian Announces Possible Locations for New Museums for Women and Latinos
Largest Permanent Collection of Mexican American Art Opens in Riverside, California
Delicate Kimono Created From Leather Scraps Recreates a Hazy Mountain Landscape
New Exhibition of Takashi Murakami Works Showcases His Genius in a Variety of Art
Artist Manages His ADHD With Amazing Leaf Cutout Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]