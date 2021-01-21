Home / Inspiring

Who Is Amanda Gorman? Learn More About the Young Poet Laureate Who Stole the Show With Her Inauguration Poem

By Sara Barnes on January 21, 2021
Amanda Gorman

Photo: Stock Photos from mccv/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you tuned into the entire inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, you saw Amanda Gorman practically steal the show with her words. The 22-year-old poet and activist recited her poem “The Hill We Climb,” which she finished after insurrectionists attempted to overtake the Capitol on January 6.

The overall theme of “The Hill We Climb” is “America united”—it was the concept presented to Gorman by the inaugural committee when she was asked to speak at the event. But beyond that stipulation, she had creative control. Gorman said that she felt the need to acknowledge the dark time that Americans are living through while still finding light within it. To help her write, she researched the speeches of Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and she also listened to the musical Hamilton for inspiration.

“We have to confront these realities if we’re going to move forward, so that’s also an important touchstone of the poem,” she said. “There is space for grief and horror and hope and unity, and I also hope that there is a breath for joy in the poem, because I do think we have a lot to celebrate at this inauguration.”

Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet ever in the U.S., and she was more than ready to meet the moment, which she called “probably one of the most important things I’ll ever do in my career.” After falling in love with poetry at a young age, she wrote in journals while on the playground at school. Doing this allowed her to use her voice on the page and helped her overcome a speech impediment—something that she and President Biden share. At age 16, she became the Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles and published her first book of poems in 2015. Later on, she studied sociology at Harvard (graduating in 2020) and was named the first National Youth Poet Laureate.

Gorman will continue to reach more people in 2021. She is releasing a children’s book in September called Change Sings as well as a poetry collection also called The Hill We Climb. It will have the poem recited at the inauguration as well as other inspirational compositions. “My wish is for The Hill We Climb to inspire and uplift readers with its verse at a time when we could all use more poetry in our lives,” she said of the forthcoming publication, “no matter our age.”

Watch poet and activist Amanda Gorman recite her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gorman’s poem captured the moment we are living in; the dark times but the hope that still remains. Barack Obama, Oprah, and more were gushing over her words.

There are more opportunities to enjoy Gorman's work. Her debut children's book called Change Sings comes out in September 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

Amanda Gorman: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

How Artists Are Expressing Hope After the 2020 Presidential Election

Powerful Photos Capture the Passionate George Floyd Protests in Minneapolis [Interview]

Empowering Children’s Books Remind Black Sons “They Are Every Good Thing” [Interview]

Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Vice Presidential Win Inspires Outpouring of Emotions

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vice President Kamala Harris Is Making History as the First Female and Person of Color To Hold the Office
Tiffany Haddish Donates 100 Suitcases To Children in Foster Care
This Woman Broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Afro
Amazing Dad Gets Identical Tattoo of Son’s Birthmark To Help Him Feel Less Self-Conscious
Man Experiencing Homelessness Rescues Every Animal From a Burning Shelter
Teen Model With Down Syndrome Is Breaking Barriers With High-Profile Modeling Campaigns

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sikh Community Prepares 6,000 Free Meals for Stranded Truck Drivers
Man Experiencing Homelessness Reunited With Family After Photo of His Makeover Goes Viral
8-Year-Old Boy Starts a Business Selling Plants To Help His Struggling Family Live a Better Life
TIME Magazine Names Gitanjali Rao Its Very First ‘Kid of the Year’
Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender in Powerfully Vulnerable Statement of Joy
Alex Trebek Spreads Hope and Encouragement in Posthumous Message Recorded for Thanksgiving

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.