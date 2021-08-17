Home / Art History / Ancient Art

Ancient Egyptians Wore Gold Sandals With Matching Toe Caps To Be Buried In

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 17, 2021
Egyptian Gold Funerary Sandals and Toe Stalls for Burial

Sandals, gold sheet, New Kingdom, circa 1479–1425 BCE. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Public domain)

The ancient Egyptians are known for their rich and ritualistic burials. Whether a pharaoh in the Valley of the Kings or a bureaucrat in a modest rock cut tomb, the items left in a grave were intended to facilitate the transition to the afterlife. Among these items were sandals—necessary for both the living and the dead. These funerary sandals could be similar to those work in life—made of leather typically, or even papyrus. However, the most magnificent sandals—buried with royals—were often crafted in shimmering gold.

These golden sandals can be viewed in museums today. Some of the most famous pairs of shimmery shoes come from the tombs of the queens of Thutmose III. This 18th-dynasty ruler buried his wives in sandals of sheet gold, engraved and embossed to mimic the design of luxury leather pieces. Gold is a soft metal, and not suited to everyday use as shoes. However, these ordinary concerns fade away as one enters the afterlife.

Among royal burials, these rich golden sandals were often occupied by small golden “caps” for the fingers and toes. These are called finger and toe stalls. They protected the extremities of the mummy in burial. According to ancient Egyptian beliefs, the dead were supposed to be entombed as complete bodies—sometimes including prosthetic limbs. Non-royal mummies also were buried with stalls of lesser metals and even clay. Today, most stalls date to the 18th dynasty of the New Kingdom. From about 1550 to 1290 BCE, this period includes the famous boy king Tutankhamen.

If average people used average finger and toe stalls, what sort of sandals were they buried with? Braided papyrus and leather were common materials. A sturdy sole was attached to the foot by straps much like modern sandals. Sandal makers specialized in crafting these items for the living and the dead. Among the many paintings of everyday life included along tomb walls, these ancient cobblers make appearances. Today, most extant sandals are funerary in nature, preserved underground in tombs. While many of the examples below date to the 18th dynasty, the sandals and use of stalls continued well into the period of Roman Egypt.

The ancient Egyptians were often buried with sandals and toe caps called stalls.

Golden Toe Stall

A gold toe stall, New Kingdom, circa 1479–1425 BCE. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Public domain)

For the wealthy, these could be made of gold.

Ancient Egypt Gold Sandals and Toe Stalls

Egyptian gold sandals and toe stalls, circa 1479–1425 BCE. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

For others, these could be leather or papyrus, much like the sandals of the living.

Leather child's sandals

Leather child's sandals, New Kingdom, circa 1479–1458 BCE. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Public domain)

Leather ancient Egyptian sandals

Pair of sandals from the Burial of Amenhotep, New Kingdom, ca. 1479–1458 BCE. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Public domain)

Preserved in tombs, these funerary sandals allow us to “walk” in the shoes of the ancients.

Sandal maker painting from a tomb

Sandal Maker, Tomb of Rekhmire, New Kingdom, circa 1504–1425 BCE. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Public domain)

Related Articles:

3,400-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Painting Palette Still Contains Remnants of Pigments

This Virtual Tour Takes You Inside an Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh’s Tomb

4,000-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Writing Board Shows Student’s Spelling Mistakes

11 Facts About the Ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertiti

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Discover 1,000-Year-Old Burial of a Highly Elite Nonbinary Individual
What Are the Seven Wonders of the World?
17,000 Looted Ancient Artifacts Return to Iraq in Massive Repatriation
3,700-Year-Old Babylonian Tablet Is Found to Be the Earliest Example of Applied Geometry
Remains of Ancient Roman Road Discovered Under Venice Lagoon
10 History Podcasts That Will Make You Hit Subscribe

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How a Violin Auction Resurrected the Tragic Love Story of the Titanic’s Heroic Band Leader
What Is Maneki-Neko? Discover the Fascinating History of the Japanese Lucky Cat
5 Trailblazing Black Women in History [Infographic]
Who Was Isaac Newton? Get to Know the Alchemist, Physicist, and Mathematician
New Exhibition in Tokyo Explores 1,500-Year History of Women’s Kimonos
Discover ‘Candle Clocks’: History’s Original Alarm Clocks Before Electricity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.