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Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy Captured the Blood Moon Eclipse From a Hotel Parking Lot in Florida

By Sara Barnes on September 23, 2026

Blood Moon Photography by Andrew McCarthy

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy shows you don’t need some fancy location to capture an amazing image. While photography is often about being in the right place at the right time, that “right” place can be as humble as a chain hotel parking lot. And he recently captured an incredible shot of a blood moon eclipse in exactly that.

The eclipse happened on August 27, 2026, and was a near-total lunar eclipse, with Earth’s shadow covering 96% of the moon’s surface. The natural satellite turned red-orange because the light from the sun passed through Earth’s atmosphere. Our atmosphere filters light so reddish hues slip through to the other side while other colors (like blue) are angled away. As a result, the moon had an eerie glow for those in North America, Europe, and Africa.

McCarthy snapped thousands of photos in rapid succession from the parking lot of a Quality Inn in Florida. Despite the “glaring streetlights,” he captured an incredibly clear view of the moon in its crimson glory. While the color was visible to the human eye, camera sensors helped improve its fidelity. The resulting image represents his “perfect moment.”

Like many of his images, the photographer had a short print run of this photograph. To see what he’s working on next and maybe snag a picture of our incredible sky, you can follow Andrew McCarthy on Instagram.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy captured an amazing shot of a recent blood moon eclipse from the parking lot of a Quality Inn in Florida.

Blood Moon Photography by Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy: Website | Instagram | X | Patreon | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew McCarthy.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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