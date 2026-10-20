Photographer Captures Surreal Solar Eclipse Image in Spain After More Than a Year of Planning

Photographer Angel Fux spent more than a year planning The Shadow Between, a composite image that captures the total solar eclipse that took place over Pico Gilbo in northern Spain on August 12, 2026. Combining multiple landscape panoramas with photographs of the eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, the final image traces the changing light from sunset into a star-filled night.

“I wanted to explore something that I find particularly difficult to communicate through photography: the passage of time,” Fux tells My Modern Met. The photographer chose Pico Gilbo for its mountain scenery and alignment with the eclipse’s path of totality. The event offered an opportunity to combine a rare astronomical phenomenon with the landscape’s gradual transition from day to night.

“I wanted to push myself into something I had never attempted before, while finding a way to interpret it through a visual language that still felt very much like my own,” Fux says.

To create the image, Fux photographed the same landscape repeatedly over several hours, documenting its changing appearance from daylight through sunset and into darkness. She captured the eclipse separately using multiple camera setups, recording both detailed views of the sun and wider views of the sky.

Fux selected seven panoramas to construct the final composition. Blending them required extensive post-processing to bring together different lighting conditions while maintaining a continuous landscape. The finished image moves from warm evening light through the eclipse’s unusual twilight and into the darkness of night. Stars and meteors appear above the mountains, extending the scene beyond totality and into the celestial activity that followed.

The project grew from a question about the medium itself. “How do you photograph something that unfolds over hours?” Fux asks. “How do you make time feel like it’s moving inside an image that never moves?”

Through The Shadow Between, Fux expands the possibilities of astrophotography. As she puts it, “I don’t want [people] to simply identify the different phases of an eclipse or admire the technical process that made the photograph possible. I’d love for them to pause somewhere within the landscape, imagine what that particular moment might have felt like.”

The panoramic composition invites viewers to follow the shifting light across the landscape, discovering how each moment transforms the same place. The image becomes an interpretation of the experience of witnessing an eclipse, shaped by the passage of several hours.

To keep up to date with the photographer’s work, you can follow Angel Fux on Instagram.

Angel Fux spent more than a year planning The Shadow Between, photographing the August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse in northern Spain.

The composite combines seven panoramas with eclipse photographs and the Perseid meteor shower.

By blending hours of changing light into one composition, Fux explores how photography can convey the passage of time rather than preserve a single instant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGEL FUX (@angelfux)

Angel Fux: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Angel Fux.