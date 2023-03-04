Michael Jordan’s $10 Million Donation to Make-A-Wish Is the Largest in Its History

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time. His legacy, however, goes beyond his NBA championships and records. The sports icon has been a supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 1989—a couple of years before his first NBA championship—when he first fulfilled the dream of a kid with a critical illness. Now, to celebrate his 60th birthday, Jordan donated $10 million to Make-A-Wish America. The sum makes it the largest individual contribution in the nonprofit organization’s 43-year history.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” said Jordan in a press release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

The six-time NBA champion was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for the impact he has had on ailing children and his families. To this day he remains one of the most requested celebrity wish granters and helps kids from around the world. “Jordan’s donation will create an endowment to provide the funds needs to make future wishes possible for kids with critical illnesses,” said the organization. Now, his wish is for his donation to inspire others to help Make-A-Wish to make more dreams more true and to reduce the number of children who are waiting for their wishes to come true.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

While bringing a moment of happiness to a child is heartwarming, the power of this action goes much further. According to the organization's 2022 Wish Impact Study, wishes can have a huge role in the healing and treatment process. “Wish alumni and medical professionals who participated in the study agree that wishes can increase joy, confidence, self-esteem and hope for the future, resulting in improved quality of life and better health outcomes.”

