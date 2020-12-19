Home / Art / Sculpture

Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Sculptures Take on a Life of Their Own as They Move With the Wind

By Arnesia Young on December 19, 2020

Mum's the Word Anthony Howe Kinetic Sculpture

Washington-based artist Anthony Howe fabricates complex kinetic sculptures that pulsate with a spellbinding fluid motion, resembling some form of otherworldly creature. These metal structures are balanced in perfect symmetry and incorporate assorted interweaving parts that are propelled by the wind. When engaged in their smooth rhythm, the dazzling compositions seem to take on a life of their own—mimicking fellow organisms within our broader physical environment.

The labor-intensive process of creating each piece begins with a digital model that is then translated into the physical world. Each individual component is fitted together bit by bit with exacting precision. And, in spite of their scale and the intricacy of each design, Howe completes the majority of his sculptures without any outside assistance.

“Kinetic sculpture resides at the intersection of artistic inspiration and mechanical complexity,” comments the artist. “The making of one of my pieces relies on creative expression, metal fabrication, and a slow design process in equal parts. It aims to alter one’s experience of time and space when witnessed. It also needs to weather winds of 90 mph and still move in a one mile per hour breeze and do so for hundreds of years.”

You can find more information about Howe’s amazing work on his website. Scroll down to see some of his most incredible creations in action.

Artist Anthony Howe creates mesmerizing kinetic sculptures that move with the wind.

Torso Anthony Howe Kinetic SculptureCirce Anthony Howe Moving Sculpture

These pulsating structures seem to take on a life of their own.

Zarathustra Spinning Structure by Anthony HoweLucea Kinetic Sculpture by Anthony Howe

Watch this video to hear more about Howe's work.

Anthony Howe: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anthony Howe.

Related Articles:

Hypnotic GIFs of Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Wind Sculptures

Kinetic Sculptures Flow Organically with the Wind

Spinning Kinetic Sculptures Inspired by Fibonacci Sequence Help Reduce Stress

Art History: The Evolution of Hypnotic Kinetic Sculptures

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks
Artist Recreates Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Out of 50,000 LEGO Blocks
Artist Reconstructs Stone Sculptures With Stunning Strips of Glass Slicing Through Them
Lebanese Artist Creates Powerful Sculpture From the Ashes of Beirut Port Explosion [Interview]
Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures
Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Carved Figures Emerge From Wooden Beams That Were Once in a Historic German Palace
Life-Sized Driftwood Sculptures Look Like Uncanny Characters From a Sci-Fi Movie
Artist Uses Chainsaw To Transform Damaged Tree Into Hand Reaching for the Sky
These Stunning Human Sculptures Disappear When You Look at Them From Certain Angles
These Incredible Hand-Carved Stones Look Like They’re Made of Soft Putty
Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.