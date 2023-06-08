Love art but aren't sure how to describe your taste? We've got the quiz for you. Just answer eight simple questions about the art that you respond to, and we'll tell you about the qualities that make up your artistic taste. And, as a bonus, if you enter your email address, we'll send your results straight to your inbox along with information about some artists whose work you might enjoy.

