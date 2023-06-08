Home / Quiz

Artistic Tastes Revealed: Discover Your Ideal Art Experience [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on June 8, 2023
Art Tastes Quiz

Love art but aren't sure how to describe your taste? We've got the quiz for you. Just answer eight simple questions about the art that you respond to, and we'll tell you about the qualities that make up your artistic taste. And, as a bonus, if you enter your email address, we'll send your results straight to your inbox along with information about some artists whose work you might enjoy.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
