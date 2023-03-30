Home / Quiz

Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on March 30, 2023
Photography Genre Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Looking to take up photography or perhaps shake up your image-capturing pursuits? With so many genres and styles of photography to choose from, you might find yourself wondering where you should start or what you should try next. Either way, we've created a quick, fun quiz to help you discover the genre of photography that matches your personality.

Make sure you spend your time photographing what you love by answering 10 simple questions. We'll then match you with a genre of photography and set you up to start shooting. As always, if you decide to enter your email address, we'll send you a personalized message with your results along with some informative articles about the genre that works for you.

You'll also get information about creative camera gear and online photography classes to help you on your way. But don't worry; even if you don't want the email, you can still see your results. So dive in and see what creative adventure awaits you.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
