Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]

Looking to take up photography or perhaps shake up your image-capturing pursuits? With so many genres and styles of photography to choose from, you might find yourself wondering where you should start or what you should try next. Either way, we've created a quick, fun quiz to help you discover the genre of photography that matches your personality.

Make sure you spend your time photographing what you love by answering 10 simple questions. We'll then match you with a genre of photography and set you up to start shooting. As always, if you decide to enter your email address, we'll send you a personalized message with your results along with some informative articles about the genre that works for you.

You'll also get information about creative camera gear and online photography classes to help you on your way. But don't worry; even if you don't want the email, you can still see your results. So dive in and see what creative adventure awaits you.

