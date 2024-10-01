Home / Art

Artist Meticulously Cuts Delicate Leaves Into Playful Mini Storybook Scenes

By Emma Taggart on October 1, 2024

Leaf Art by Lito

Japanese artist Lito proves that you don’t need fancy tools to create amazing art. Using fallen leaves as his canvas, he intricately carves delicate designs, turning each leaf into a unique piece that tells its own story.

Lito began creating his leaf art in 2020 as a way to manage his ADHD, and soon found that the practice helped him focus. He quickly made it part of his routine, sharing a new piece almost daily. With hundreds of intricate designs now in his portfolio, Lito’s work has gained widespread attention, amassing over 500,000 Instagram followers. His unique creations have even been featured on TV programs, in newspapers, and magazines across Japan.

Considering how fragile leaves are, it’s remarkable that Lito is able to keep them intact while cutting out such intricate details. These stunning leaf cutouts not only highlight Lito's remarkable craftsmanship and patience, but also showcase his vivid imagination.

The meticulous artist begins by sketching his design onto the leaf, then carefully uses a sharp scalpel to carve out intricate shapes, including animal characters, trees, stars, waves, and more. The result is a series of delicate silhouettes that look as if they've come straight out of a children’s book. Some of Lito’s designs are even inspired by iconic animations, such as Studio Ghibli‘s My Neighbor Totoro.

Check out some of Lito’s amazing leaf cut-outs below and find more on Instagram.

Japanese artist Lito intricately carves delicate designs onto fallen leaves, turning each one into a unique work of art that tells its own story.

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Lito began creating his leaf art in 2020 as a way to manage his ADHD, and soon found that the practice helped him focus.

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

The meticulous artist begins by sketching his design onto the leaf, then carefully uses a sharp scalpel to carve out intricate shapes

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Each detailed silhouette comes to life when held up to the sky.

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Leaf Art by Lito

Watch the talented artist in action.

Lito: Instagram | X

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lito.

