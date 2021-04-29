Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Artist Reimagines Instant Film as Embroidered Landscape Polaroids

By Margherita Cole on April 29, 2021
Embroidered Photographs by Artemis

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

While there are many innovative cameras these days, there is something to be said for the pleasant, tactile quality of a Polaroid. It has a playful quality that is only enhanced by its small, postcard size. Hong Kong-based artist Artemis imitates this popular form of photography by stitching colorful landscapes onto small, Polaroid-size pieces of paper, capturing environments from her own imagination.

Her journey into embroidery art began four years ago, in 2017. “Living in a hectic city is too much for me,” Artemis tells My Modern Met. “I love nature, mountains, ocean, sunset… It calms me down and deepens the bond between me and the universe. I guess this explains why my work is mostly landscapes. I like experimenting with thread-painting techniques on different types of surfaces, such as fabric, canvas, paper. Recently, I combined crochet technique in my embroidery art too.”

In this way, she deftly renders a variety of bucolic scenes such as woodlands, meadows, and mountainsides. The variety of stitching techniques, knots, and colorful threads enhances the extremely tactile quality of these images, beckoning the viewer to run their hands across the composition and feel the handiwork for themselves. Additionally, by layering her designs with so many hues and detailed knots, she is able to create an image that is as immersive as a small, expressive painting.

You can purchase Artemis' original art via her Etsy shop, and see more embroidery projects by following her on Instagram.

Hong Kong-based artist Artemis adds another dimension to polaroids by embroidering over each photograph.

Embroidered Photographs by Artemis

This enhances the landscapes with mesmerizing textures and colors.

Embroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisEmbroidered Photographs by ArtemisArtemis: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Artemis.

Related Articles:

Artist Transforms Dried Leaves With Embroidery as a Way to Reconnect With Nature

Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads

Embroidery Artist Creates Rainbow Landscapes By Stitching Together Rows of Color

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Crafts Embroidered Felt Sculptures of Popular Foods That Look So Real
This Artist Stitches Colorful 3D Embroidery Designs Inspired By the British Countryside
Embroidery Artist Creates Rainbow Landscapes By Stitching Together Rows of Color
Illusionistic Stitching Turns Embroidery Hoops Into Plates of Delectable Food
Interior Embroideries Capture the Pleasure of Being Around Your Favorite Things
Cosmically Colorful Embroidery Designs Capture the Beauty of Our Solar System

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ethereal Embroideries Stitched on Transparent Tulle Float In Wooden Hoops
Picturesque Embroideries Capture the Dreamlike Quality of Charming Towns
12 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds
Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads
Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color
Miniature Dollhouse Cushions Meticulously Embroidered in Extraordinary Detail

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.